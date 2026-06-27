World Cup Games Today: How Weather Could Impact Every Match

Six FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage matches are on the schedule for Saturday, June 27, the final day of Group Stage play. Venues span from the New Jersey Meadowlands to a climate-controlled dome outside Dallas, and the weather picture across those sites could not be more widely varied.

Heat, humidity, and isolated thunderstorm risk define the southern corridor. The northern venues offer a far gentler afternoon. Here is what fans, players, and broadcast crews can expect at each stadium, based on data available as of June 27, 2026, according to the FIFA official match schedule.

Panama vs. England and Croatia vs. Ghana

The two 5 p.m. ET Group L kickoffs land in the most forgiving weather conditions of the day. Panama takes on England at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., while Croatia meets Ghana at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Both open-air venues sit in the mid-Atlantic corridor, where temperatures are projected in the mid-to-upper 70s, skies will be partly cloudy, and rain chances stay in the 10% to 20% range, according to the National Weather Service.

Lightning risk at both sites is minimal during the match window. These are the two fixtures least likely to face weather-related disruption on Saturday — comfortable, late-afternoon soccer weather from kickoff through the final whistle.

Colombia vs. Portugal: Miami’s Heat Danger and Storm Window

The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens carries the day’s most significant weather risk. South Florida in late June means serious heat. Temperatures are projected to reach 90 to 93 degrees, with a heat index well into the upper 90s, per NWS Miami-South Florida. The agency places those conditions in the Moderate to Major HeatRisk range, a meaningful threshold for an outdoor evening match.

Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible, with some activity potentially lingering into the evening window. One mitigating factor: Saharan dust drifting across the Atlantic may limit some storm intensity. Still, heat and humidity are the primary dangers, not just lightning. Anyone attending is advised to hydrate aggressively and track NWS advisories in the hours before kickoff.

DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan: Roof Changes the Outlook

Atlanta’s second Group K match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET alongside the Miami fixture. Outside the building, conditions mirror much of the South with highs in the 85-to-90-degree range, scattered afternoon showers, and the kind of thunderstorm risk that defines summer afternoons across Georgia. What separates this match from Miami’s situation is simple — Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a retractable roof, and for a World Cup fixture of this magnitude, organizers are expected to close it.

Inside the stadium, field-level weather disruption is not a primary concern. Fans arriving through parking lots and transit corridors face the heat and storm risk before they reach the gates.

Algeria vs. Austria: Late-Night Lightning Risk

Kansas City’s Group J match goes at approximately 10 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. Central. The late start moderates the day’s peak heat, but the region carries a moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms consistent with summer patterns across the central United States. Lightning risk is a factor if storms develop during the match window. The Kansas City venue means field conditions remain directly exposed to whatever the atmosphere delivers that evening.

Fans should consult local NWS forecasts in the hours before kickoff. Heat index values remain elevated even after dark across the region.

Jordan vs. Argentina: Texas Heat, Roof-Controlled Field

The Jordan vs. Argentina match in Arlington, Texas, is the marquee weather story of the night in pure temperature terms. Outside AT&T Stadium, the day is projected to be brutal. AccuWeather puts Arlington’s June 27 high at 98 degrees, with overnight lows near 79. Sustained winds add another layer of discomfort for anyone outside the building.

Inside the stadium, the picture changes. AT&T Stadium’s retractable roof is expected to be closed for the World Cup game, shielding the playing surface from heat, rain, and lightning. AccuWeather meteorologists tracking the tournament note that heat and severe weather have been recurring concerns across southern host cities throughout the competition. The 10 p.m. ET kickoff helps, but fans outside the dome during the pregame window face a serious heat burden.

Saturday’s Clear Weather Divide: North vs. South

The geographic split on June 27 is the most pronounced of the Group Stage. New Jersey and Philadelphia offer the safest, most comfortable conditions of the day, with negligible rain risk, no lightning threat, and reasonable temperatures. Miami presents the most significant outdoor danger, pairing serious heat with an active thunderstorm window at an open-air venue. Atlanta and Dallas benefit from retractable roofs that protect field-level play, but outdoor conditions at both remain hot and potentially stormy. Kansas City sits in between with elevated heat, isolated lightning risk, and no dome to absorb the difference.

All forecasts reflect data available as of June 27, 2026. Summer weather across all six regions can shift rapidly. Fans are encouraged to check the latest local NWS advisories and official venue announcements before each match.