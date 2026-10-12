Melissa Gatto Upset at Judges for UFC Vegas 122 Decision

UFC women’s flyweight fighter Melissa Gatto said that she is upset at the judges for their scorecards in her fight at UFC Vegas 122.

Gatto fought to a majority draw against Ernesta Kareckaite, with the judges scoring the bout 29-27, 28-28, and 28-28 for a majority draw after Kareckaite lost a point in the first round for grabbing the fence.

Although it was a draw, UFC commentator Michael Bisping said he felt that Gatto won, and the fighter herself also believes she did enough to get her hand raised.

Melissa Gatto Upset at UFC Vegas 122 Decision

Speaking to AG Fight after her fight against Kareckaite, Gatto admitted her displeasure with the judges’ scorecards at UFC Vegas 122.

“It wasn’t what I expected. I thought I had won, she also thought I had won, she congratulated me… Actually, I didn’t understand. I thought I won the first round, they took the point away from her; I did lose the second, and I won the third. In the end, when they said ‘majority draw’, I was incredulous. I really thought it was an officiating error,” Gatto said.

The Brazilian did have a chance to finish the fight near the end of the third round with an armbar, but she ran out of time to finish.

“I even regret now not having tried that armlock about 20 seconds earlier. The armlock was really tight even with one second left, when the referee already put his hand on it. I saw that it was well locked in, I should have tried maybe with about 15 seconds left,” Gatto said.

Melissa Gatto Open to Rematch

Since the fight ended in a majority draw — an outcome neither fighter wanted — Gatto said that she would be open to fighting Kareckaite in a rematch if the UFC wants it. But either way, she wants to get back into the cage soon, and suggested December as a potential return date.

“Right now, whoever comes is fine. It could even be her again, a rematch. I took it to heart. I want to come back now. UFC, please, put me in a fight in December,” Gatto said.