Brendan Allen Secures Another Rear-Naked Choke Win

Brendan Allen has secured another victory by rear-naked choke submission in the UFC. The American fighter beat Christian Leroy Duncan in the fifth and final round during UFC Vegas 122 in the Meta Apex.

Allen came into the fight with a three-fight winning streak. His opponent, Duncan, won his last five fights in the Octagon.

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Competitive Fight

Allen started aggressively in the fight and went after Duncan. Duncan clinched with Allen early on against the cage and was effective with his strikes. Allen was waiting for the right moment to take Duncan to the ground and was dominant once he had the English fighter where he wanted him.

Duncan got a point deducted because of an eye poke and knew he had to do something different. Allen didn’t allow Duncan to play his game and kept mixing up the grappling and striking. In the fifth round, he was able to take the back of Duncan and sank in the rear-naked choke. Duncan tried to defend but had to tap out. Another big win for Allen in a main event.

Back-to-Back

For the first time in his UFC career, Jai Herbert has won two fights in a row. ‘The Black Country Banger’ won the co-main event of the evening after a competitive fight against Matheus Camilo. Camilo came into the fight as a betting favorite but struggled with Herbert’s pressure later on in the fight.

The Brazilian won the first round, but Herbert took over and clearly had the better cardio. The English fighter won the second and third rounds and secured the unanimous decision win. It was the first time since his Cage Warriors days that Herbert won two fights in a row.

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Back On Track

Andre Fili showed in his fight against Kai Kamaka III that he still has the power to knock out his opponent cold. The veteran fighter and Kamaka III put on a fun fight in the first round. As expected, both fighters brought the fire in the Octagon.

In the second round, Fili threw a devastating head kick and knocked out Kamaka III. Fili held in his follow-up shot while Kamaka III was already unconscious on the ground. A true show of class from Fili and a great victory in the Octagon.

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The First Victory

Otari Tanzilovi got his first win inside the Octagon tonight. As an underdog, he beat Malcolm Wellmaker via knockout in the second round. The Georgian fighter was in trouble early in the fight but managed to recover and make it to the second round.

Tanzilovi unleashed a head kick and knocked down Wellmaker. He finished the fight with ground-and-pound. A big win for Tanzilovi in his sophomore fight in the UFC. For Wellmaker, a massive setback. The American fighter has now lost his last three fights.

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A Deserved Final Dance

Niko Price got a second opportunity from the UFC to fight his final fight in the promotion. After his last fight against Michael Chiesa, all attention went to the retiring and winning Chiesa. Price got the call from UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby to redo his retirement fight. Price accepted the offer and took on Leon Shahbazyan.

Price overwhelmed Shahbazyan early, who wanted to take the fight to the ground but ended up on the bottom. Price went for ground-and-pound to finish the fight. Shahbazyan didn’t defend well, and the fight got stopped. An amazing final performance for Niko Price, who kind of kept the decision open to either retire or maybe come back one more time.

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Full Results UFC Vegas 122

Main Card

Brendan Allen def. Christian Leroy Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 5, 2:46.

Jai Herbert def. Matheus Camilo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Loopy Godinez def. Ketlen Souza via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Andre Fili def. Kai Kamaka III via KO (head kick) – R2, 0:22.

Otari Tanzilovi def. Malcolm Wellmaker via KO (head kick & punches) – R2, 2:39.

Preliminary Card

Julius Walker def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO (punches) – R2, 3:35.

Francisco Prado def. Ismael Bonfim via KO (punches) – R1, 4:32.

Niko Price def. Leon Shahbazyan via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:58.

Brendson Ribeiro def. Felipe Franco via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 1:49.

Allen Frye Jr. def. RJ Harris via KO (punches) – R1, 2:59.

Alice Pereira def. Daria Zhelezniakova via TKO (retirement) – R1, 5:00.

Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Melissa Gatto ends in a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28).

Full bonuses were also announced after the fights.