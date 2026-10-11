UFC Vegas 122 Bonuses Revealed Following Fun Card

Following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 122 card, the UFC revealed which fighters took home the post-fight bonus awards.

UFC Vegas 122 took place on Saturday, October 10, at Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. See all the bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Brendan Allen

In the main event of UFC Vegas 122, Brendan Allen submitted Christian Leroy Duncan in the fifth round of a back-and-forth middleweight fight. This was a really close fight, and neither fighter could have felt safe had it gone to the scorecards. But Allen took the judges out of the equation by tapping out Duncan and getting the fifth-round submission win for one of the biggest victories of his UFC career to date.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Andre Fili

At featherweight, Andre Fili knocked out Kai Kamaka III with a brutal head kick in the second round. In what was maybe the top highlight of Fili’s long UFC career, he scored an amazing head kick KO for a massive win.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Otari Tanzilovi

In a bantamweight bout, Otari Tanzilovi knocked out Malcolm Wellmaker in the second round with a head kick and punches. It was a huge upset win for Tanzilovi, who sent Wellmaker to a three-fight losing skid.

Performance of the Night ($100,000 to the fighter): Alice Pereira

In a women’s bantamweight bout that was the second fight on the card, Alice Pereira defeated Daria Zhelezniakova via first-round TKO. Pereira sliced open Zhelezniakova with a brutal elbow at the end of the first round, and Zhelezniakova did not want to continue, giving Pereira the first-round TKO win.

Finish Bonus ($25,000 to each fighter): Julius Walker, Francisco Prado, Niko Price, Allen Frye Jr.

In a light heavyweight bout, Julius Walker finished Gerald Meerschaert via second-round TKO in an absolute beatdown of a fight. Walker ground and pounded Meerschaert until referee Herb Dean stopped the fight. Following the bout, Meerschaert announced his retirement from the UFC.

In a lightweight contest, Francisco Prado defeated Ismael Bonfim via first-round TKO. Prado took Bonfim down and beat the tar out of him for the ground-and-pound stoppage win.

In a welterweight bout, Niko Price stopped Leon Shahbazyan via first-round TKO in his retirement fight. Not many fighters get a chance to go out on a win, but Price snapped his four-fight losing skid by taking out Shahbazyan with a first-round stoppage in his final UFC bout.

At heavyweight, Allen Frye Jr. picked up a huge upset in the UFC heavyweight division when he brutally knocked out RJ Harris in the first round. Harris started the fight off strongly, but he left his hands down and paid for it as Frye finished him with heavy shots.

Also of note, in a light heavyweight bout, Brendson Ribeiro picked up a massive upset win with a first-round guillotine choke of Felipe Franco. It was a great win for Ribeiro, who snapped a four-fight losing skid, but since he missed weight, he didn’t qualify for a bonus.