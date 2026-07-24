How To Watch WNBA 3-Point Contest & Shooting Stars 2026

The WNBA All-Star Weekend is here with the league hoping to deliver an entertaining 3-point contest and Shooting Stars skills exhibition. Both events have become staples of All-Star Weekend and take place on Friday one night before the All-Star Game. WNBA officials have revealed all the names to take part in each competition, but fans are unsure of the time since it has changed many times throughout the years.

When & Where to Watch WNBA All-Star Friday Events

Date: Friday July 24, 2026 Time: 8PM EST (7PM CST and 5PM PST) Network: ESPN (Also on ESPN’s app, ESPN’s site and Disney Plus) Location: Wintrust Arena (Chicago, Illinois)

ESPN will give the Friday night primetime spot for the fun events to highlight the top stars of the WNBA. The change from a few years ago used to feature the 3-point contest taking place on the Friday afternoon or earlier on the day before Saturday’s All-Star Game.

Fans will have a better chance to watch the event live, via either ESPN’s cable network or the various streaming options offered. The WNBA will benefit from Disney Plus access since not even the NBA gets to have many games on there. An entertaining event is needed with extra eyes on the WNBA product.

3-Point Contest Contestants: Was Cailtin Clark Snubbed?

Some controversy has emerged from the list of names revealed to take part in the WNBA 3-point contest. Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was not named, but reports indicate that she turned down the offer.

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu shut down reports that she turned down an invite. Despite winning the event two of the last three years, Ionescu won’t be returning after missing the All-Star team.

Full List Of 3-Point Contest Names: Bridget Carleton, Portland Fire Azzi Fudd, Dallas Wings Natisha Hiedeman, Seattle Storm Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo Janelle Salaun, Golden State Valkyries

An argument can be made that star power is lacking compared to previous years. WNBA All-Star Kayla McBride and viral star Sophie Cunningham are also snubbed from the list. Azzi Fudd stands out as the biggest name due to her popularity as the first overall pick and a rookie star.

Shooting Stars Teams & How It Works

The Shooting Stars event will follow the NBA blueprint of the same model. Past and current WNBA stars will team up to represent specific teams. One high school prospect from Nike EYBL to complete the three person teams.

WNBA Shooting Stars 2026 Teams Team Minnesota: Courtney Willams (active) and Rebekkah Brunson (legend) Team Seattle: Flau’jae Johnson (active) and Lauren Jackson (legend) Team Washington: Shakira Austin (active) and Elena Delle Donne (legend) Team Detroit/Dallas: Jessica Shepard (active) and Deanna “Tweety” Nolan (legend)

The rules are that each team will have a 70-second clock to hit as many shots as possible from around the court. Closer areas will count for fewer points, and the deeper shots will be worth more.

Each team will have one of the Nike EYBL high school prospects assigned to them on the day of the event. Both events will be great opportunities for WNBA stars of past and present to put on a show.