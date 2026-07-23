Sophie Cunningham Reveals All-Star Break Plans After 3-Point Contest Snub

The WNBA All-Star break is scheduled from July 23 to 27, with the All-Star Game slated to happen in Chicago.
In addition to the All-Star Game, the WNBA will also hold the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. However, the league didn’t invite one of the top 3-point shooters this season, Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever.
Speaking to reporters before the Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Cunningham shared his thoughts on not participating in the 3-point contest.
“I mean, I think it would have been fun,” Cunningham said, via Indiana beat reporter Tony East. “But I’m not surprised. I feel like the league always gets in the league’s way.”
Cunningham is second in the WNBA in 3-point shooting at 43.7%, just behind Fever teammate Aliyah Boston. She’s averaging 1.8 3-pointers made per game.
Sophie Cunningham Reveals WNBA All-Star Break Plans
Despite not getting invited to the 2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest, Sophie Cunningham plans to be in Chicago on Friday and support her All-Star teammates Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Cunningham also plans to be in a boat during the break.
“I will be on a boat this weekend,” Cunningham said. “So, that’s that’s my plans, and I’m excited to kind of get a little break, refresh. I think everyone is. I think there’s a lot of people who are going to be in Chicago, which will be a lot of fun. But it’s kind of nice just to relax and, I’ll be there on Friday.
“It’ll be kind of cool to be around people, and you’re just not always competing against them because I think we have some really fun girls in the league and, it’s always fun when we can all hang out, and it’s not always a big competition.”
Cunningham has primarily come off the bench this season for the Indiana Fever. She’s averaging 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The Fever are entering the break with a record of 17-10, which is the fifth-best in the WNBA standings.
2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest Lineup
In addition to Sophie Cunningham, defending and reigning 3-Point Contest winner Sabrina Ionescu won’t be participating in this year’s event. Ionescu denied an initial report stating that she declined to take part because she was never invited in the first place.
“I guess you can’t really, at least personally, I can’t decline an offer I never got officially invited to,” Ionescu said, via New York Daily News. So, (I) was pretty surprised to see that (report).”
The contest’s lineup features Bridget Carleton, Azzi Fudd, Natisha Hiedeman, Rhyne Howard, Marina Mabrey and Janelle Salaun. Caitlin Clark, who is quite possibly the most popular player in the league and known for her long-distance shooting, reportedly declined the invite from the WNBA.
Sophie Cunningham Reveals All-Star Break Plans After 3-Point Contest Snub