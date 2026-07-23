Sophie Cunningham Reveals All-Star Break Plans After 3-Point Contest Snub

The WNBA All-Star break is scheduled from July 23 to 27, with the All-Star Game slated to happen in Chicago.

In addition to the All-Star Game, the WNBA will also hold the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest. However, the league didn’t invite one of the top 3-point shooters this season, Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever.

Speaking to reporters before the Fever’s game against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Cunningham shared his thoughts on not participating in the 3-point contest.

“I mean, I think it would have been fun,” Cunningham said, via Indiana beat reporter Tony East. “But I’m not surprised. I feel like the league always gets in the league’s way.”

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Cunningham is second in the WNBA in 3-point shooting at 43.7%, just behind Fever teammate Aliyah Boston. She’s averaging 1.8 3-pointers made per game.

Sophie Cunningham Reveals WNBA All-Star Break Plans

Despite not getting invited to the 2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest, Sophie Cunningham plans to be in Chicago on Friday and support her All-Star teammates Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Cunningham also plans to be in a boat during the break.