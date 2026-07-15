Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Golden State Valkyries Game

The Indiana Fever are coming off a successful four-game road trip and are back home for Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Fever went 3-1 on their trip and will now have four games at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse before the All-Star break. They will try to finish the first half of the season on a strong note.

Myisha Hines-Allen missed the Fever’s previous game against the Las Vegas Aces due to personal reasons. The team has dealt with several injuries to Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston during their recent trip.

Indiana Fever’s Injury Report vs. Valkyries

According to the Indiana Fever’s official injury report, Caitlin Clark is listed as probable with a back injury. It’s the same injury that she has been dealing with since the start of the season. She initially missed one game because of the injury on May 20 against the Portland Fire.

After getting warned by the WNBA about the way they handled the injury, the Fever have been tagging Clark as probable since then. She has been probable for 15 games since May 20, though she re-aggravated the injury on June 24 against the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark ended up missing three of the last five games, but she played in the Fever’s 109-75 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. She’s expected to suit up tonight once she goes through her usual routine before the game.

It also won’t be surprising if Clark remains on a minutes restriction. She was initially on a “three-minute bursts” plan upon her return on July 8, but she called it out after failing to gain any rhythm. She was on a minutes restriction against the Aces, playing 24 minutes and scoring 12 points.

Myisha Hines-Allen isn’t on the injury report, so she’s expected to return to the lineup. Sophie Cunningham appears to be over her back spasms after scoring 20 points in Las Vegas. Aliyah Boston was rested in the first game of a back-to-back on July 9, which was just a precautionary measure.

Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever enter tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak. They have won six of their last 10 games and have a record of 14-9. They have the best record in the Eastern Conference and are fifth in the WNBA standings.

The Fever are also tied for the second-best record at home this season at 8-4. They have homecourt advantage for their next four games before the WNBA All-Star break. They welcome the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun after taking on the Golden State Valkyries tonight.

Kelsey Mitchell is the team’s leading scorer at 22.7 points per game, which is also second in the league behind A’ja Wilson. Caitlin Clark tops the team in assists per game with 7.8. She’s also second in the league in that category behind Alyssa Thomas.