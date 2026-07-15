How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries on July 15?

The Indiana Fever welcome the Golden State Valkyries to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday as part of their four-game homestand before the WNBA All-Star break.

It’s the third and final Fever vs. Valkyries matchup of the season between the two teams. They split the first two meetings on May 22 in Indianapolis and on May 27 in San Francisco.

The Fever have a losing record of 1-4 against the Valkyries since the Golden State franchise made its WNBA debut last season.

How to Watch Fever vs. Valkyries on July 15?

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and Golden State Valkyries will be televised nationally on the USA Network. It’s also available on local channels WTHR Channel 13 in Indianapolis and KMAX 31 and KPIX+ in San Francisco.

The game will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST. It’s also available via livestream on Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

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Fever vs. Valkyries Preview

The Indiana Fever beat the Golden State Valkyries for the first time in franchise history on May 22 at home. Caitlin Clark led the way for the Fever in their 90-82 win. Clark finished with 22 points, two rebounds and nine assists.

Aliyah Boston also had a big game for Indiana with 20 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points and three assists. Sophie Cunningham scored 11 points off the bench.

Kaitlyn Chen and Tiffany Hayes combined for 37 points off the bench for Golden State. Veronica Burton was the only bright spot for the starters with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

On May 28, the Valkyries got their revenge against the Fever with a tight 90-88 win. Burton had another huge game with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and five blocks. Gabby Williams and Janelle Salaun each scored 19 points.

Five Fever players scored in double digits, with Clark and Raven Johnson each having 16 points. However, Boston missed the game-tying fadeaway shot at the buzzer.

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Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting fifth in the WNBA standings at 14-9. They have the best record in the Eastern Conference and are on a two-game winning streak heading into tonight’s game.

Kelsey Mitchell was just announced as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week after leading the Fever to a 3-1 record during their 10-day four-game road trip. Caitlin Clark is still dealing with a back injury and is listed as probable against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Fever are 8-4 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season, which is tied for the second-best home record in the league.

Valkyries This Season

The Golden State Valkyries have one of the best records in the league at 17-7. They are technically third, but they have the same record as the Las Vegas Aces. They are just one game behind the Minnesota Lynx for the top of the WNBA standings.

The Valkyries are also the hottest team in the league. They will look to extend their winning streak to eight games, but they could be without Gabby Williams, who is listed as questionable with a back injury.