Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Connecticut Sun Game

The Indiana Fever are set to welcome the Connecticut Sun to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

It’s the final matchup of the Fever’s current four-game homestand before the 2026 WNBA All-Star break. It’s also the second meeting of the season between the Fever and Sun.

The Fever have been relatively healthy this season compared to last year, though Caitlin Clark has been dealing with a back injury since the first game of the campaign.

Indiana Fever Injury Report vs. Sun

According to the Indiana Fever’s official injury report, two players are listed for the game against the Connecticut Sun. Damiris Dantas is listed as out because of a left knee injury, while Caitlin Clark is tagged probable with a back issue.

Dantas wasn’t on the Fever’s injury report in their previous game against the New York Liberty, though she was given a DNP by coach Stephanie White. RotoWire reported that the Fever are just being cautious with Dantas and are giving her an additional day to rest and recover.

Clark, on the other hand, has been listed as probable since the WNBA warned the Fever about not being truthful about their injury report. She has played in every game she has been listed as probable, so the expectation is she’ll be playing in tonight’s game.

The Iowa star played her first back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday against the Seattle Storm and NY Liberty, respectively. The Fever won both games, so it won’t be surprising if Clark is cleared before the 8:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

Despite being hobbled by a back injury, Clark was named the Eastern Conference Player of Week. She averaged 25.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in three games from July 13 to July 19. She was also revealed as one of the cover athletes for NBA 2K27, alongside Derrick Rose and Victor Wembanyama.

Fever vs. Sun Preview

Tonight’s game will be the second matchup of the season between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. The Fever won their first meeting 85-75 on June 13 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Caitlin Clark led the way for the Fever with 25 points, three rebounds and five assists on 10-for-17 shooting. Kelsey Mitchell contributed 19 points and five assists, while Aliyah Boston posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, plus five assists as well.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa was the Sun’s top scorer in that game with 12 points. Leila Lacan had 11 points, seven assists and four steals, while Brittney Griner put up 10 points, two rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

The Fever are entering the game on a two-game winning streak and winners of seven of their last 10 games. The Sun, on the other hand, are coming off a loss, but they have won five of their last 10.