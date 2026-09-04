Indiana Fever Get Good Caitlin Clark News After FIBA World Cup Debut

On Friday, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever made her FIBA World Cup debut for Team USA in Berlin, Germany.

Clark led the way for the Americans, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds and 11 assists in their 94-61 win. She also didn’t commit any turnovers, showing off her top-tier playmaking abilities.

Rhyne Howard and Paige Bueckers also scored 14 points each, while Jackie Young added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Fever Get Good Caitlin Clark News After World Cup Win

In addition to leading Team USA in scoring and assists, Caitlin Clark also played the most minutes at 25.

It’s good news for the Indiana Fever since there was a bit of anxiety from the fanbase regarding Clark’s health. She has dealt with a lingering back issue since the start of the WNBA season, missing four games because of it.

But with Clark earning a lot of playing time and playing very well, the Fever could even see a better version of her ahead of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

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The anxiety of Fever fans heightened when A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum withdrew from Team USA to prioritize their health. Clark has been listed probable due to her back injury for the majority of the season.

The Fever star hasn’t had any flareups since late June, but it’s still worth monitoring. It should also be noted that one of Team USA’s assistant coaches is Fever head coach Stephanie White, so she’s certainly on top of her player’s minutes in Berlin.

Caitlin Clark’s Postgame Comments

Speaking on her postgame media availability, Caitlin Clark had nothing but praise for her teammates. Clark credited them for giving her 11 assists on the night, ensuring that they get on their spots and convert their shots.

“You know, obviously playing around so many talented players,” Clark said, via HITC. “Obviously, our guards are incredible, and our post players too. But anybody I pass the ball to, it feels like they’re never going to miss a shot. So that’s one of my goals when I come into the game, facilitate, play fast, set up my teammates, get into the paint, get some penetration. Especially with their zone, that was one of my focus points.”

With a double-double on her FIBA World Cup debut, Clark could already be among the favorites to take home the tournament MVP award if Team USA wins. She won the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament MVP back in March, which was her senior debut for the national team.

Team USA is back in action on September 6 against Czechia. They get no rest and play against Italy the following day.