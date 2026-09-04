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Indiana Fever Get Good Caitlin Clark News After FIBA World Cup Debut

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Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever, Team USA, FIBA World Cup
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USA' Caitlin Clark and China' Xinyu Luo fight for the ball during a game between the national teams of The United States and China, game 1 of the group phase at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, on Friday 4 September 2026, in Berlin, Germany. The FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup takes place in Berlin from 4 to 23 September 2026.BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)

On Friday, Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever made her FIBA World Cup debut for Team USA in Berlin, Germany.

Clark led the way for the Americans, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds and 11 assists in their 94-61 win. She also didn’t commit any turnovers, showing off her top-tier playmaking abilities.

Rhyne Howard and Paige Bueckers also scored 14 points each, while Jackie Young added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Fever Get Good Caitlin Clark News After World Cup Win

Caitlin Clark
GettyUSA’ Caitlin Clark pictured during a game between the national teams of The United States and China, game 1 of the group phase at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, on Friday 4 September 2026, in Berlin, Germany. The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup takes place in Berlin from 4 to 23 September 2026.

In addition to leading Team USA in scoring and assists, Caitlin Clark also played the most minutes at 25.

It’s good news for the Indiana Fever since there was a bit of anxiety from the fanbase regarding Clark’s health. She has dealt with a lingering back issue since the start of the WNBA season, missing four games because of it.

But with Clark earning a lot of playing time and playing very well, the Fever could even see a better version of her ahead of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

The anxiety of Fever fans heightened when A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum withdrew from Team USA to prioritize their health. Clark has been listed probable due to her back injury for the majority of the season.

The Fever star hasn’t had any flareups since late June, but it’s still worth monitoring. It should also be noted that one of Team USA’s assistant coaches is Fever head coach Stephanie White, so she’s certainly on top of her player’s minutes in Berlin.

Caitlin Clark’s Postgame Comments

Rhyne Howard, Caitlin Clark
GettyCaitlin Clark of USA celebrates with Rhyne Howard during the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Germany 2026 match between USA and China at Max Schmeling Halle on September 04, 2026 in Berlin, Germany.

Speaking on her postgame media availability, Caitlin Clark had nothing but praise for her teammates. Clark credited them for giving her 11 assists on the night, ensuring that they get on their spots and convert their shots.

“You know, obviously playing around so many talented players,” Clark said, via HITC. “Obviously, our guards are incredible, and our post players too. But anybody I pass the ball to, it feels like they’re never going to miss a shot. So that’s one of my goals when I come into the game, facilitate, play fast, set up my teammates, get into the paint, get some penetration. Especially with their zone, that was one of my focus points.”

With a double-double on her FIBA World Cup debut, Clark could already be among the favorites to take home the tournament MVP award if Team USA wins. She won the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament MVP back in March, which was her senior debut for the national team.

Team USA is back in action on September 6 against Czechia. They get no rest and play against Italy the following day.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Indiana Fever Get Good Caitlin Clark News After FIBA World Cup Debut

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