Indiana Fever Reveal Injury Report for Tuesday’s Toronto Tempo Game

The Indiana Fever continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday against the Toronto Tempo at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada.

The Fever are coming off a tough 95-91 overtime win over the Atlanta Dream to start their trip. Caitlin Clark had 26 points and nine assists, while Kelsey Mitchell contributed 20 points, including a clutch 3-point shot late in regulation.

Aliyah Boston added a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, but it was Makayla Timpson who stole the show with a career-high 20 points, including six points in overtime.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup in Toronto, the Fever announced their injury report.

Indiana Fever Injury Report vs. Toronto Tempo

The Indiana Fever have three players on their injury report against the Toronto Tempo.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are listed probable, while Damiris Dantas is out and not with the team.

Dantas has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing left knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus earlier this month. She’s on the road to recovery and is expected to be healthy next season.

Meanwhile, Clark and Boston have been regulars on the injury report. Clark has been dealing with a back injury since the start of the season, while Boston re-aggravated a right leg injury at the end of July against the Seattle Storm.

Clark has missed four games because of the back injury, though she has played in every game she has been listed as probable. It is just a precaution for the Fever, as well as a way to avoid any penalties from the WNBA if Clark’s back flares up unexpectedly like what happened on May 20.

As for Boston, she has been dealing with a lower right leg issue since her stint in Unrivaled last February. She fell hard on her right knee against the Storm, though she has not missed a game since it happened. It’s also just a precaution on the Fever’s side of things.

Fever vs. Tempo Preview

Tuesday’s game will be the second matchup of the season between the Indiana Fever and Toronto Tempo. The Fever won the first meeting 113-91 on June 16 in Indianapolis, led by Kelsey Mitchell’s 27 points.

Caitlin Clark had 21 points and 14 assists, while Aliyah Boston finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Sophie Cunningham was also huge off the bench, scoring 24 points and making six 3-point shots.

The Fever are heading into the game on a four-game winning streak and winners of eight of the last 10. They are facing a Tempo team that have lost 10 in a row and have not won since July 12 against the New York Liberty.