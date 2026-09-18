How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Toronto Tempo on Sept. 18? All You Need to Know

The WNBA returned from a long FIBA World Cup break on Thursday, with four exciting games.

On Friday, three more games are scheduled, including the Indiana Fever vs. Toronto Tempo game in Canada.

It’s the third and final Fever vs. Tempo matchup of the season. The Fever are looking to sweep the season series and gain ground with the Atlanta Dream in the playoff race.

How to Watch Fever vs. Tempo on Sept. 18?

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and Toronto Tempo will be played at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be televised live on ION in the United States and TSN4 in Canada.

It’s also available via live streaming on multiple subscription-based platforms like DIRECTV, YouTube TV, Tubi, FuboTV, TSN App and the WNBA League Pass. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

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Fever vs. Tempo Preview

The Indiana Fever are entering tonight’s matchup on a two-game winning streak. They have won seven of their last 10 games and will look to keep things close with the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA standings.

The Fever are 26-14 and are currently sitting fifth, half a game behind the Dream. If they win tonight, they remain at No. 5 since Atlanta owns the tie-breaker.

Nevertheless, it’s an important matchup since the Washington Mystics, New York Liberty and Dallas Wings are close behind.

On the other hand, the Toronto Tempo have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They are 11-29 in their first WNBA season and are on a four-game losing streak.

The Tempo have also just won one game in their last 10. The only reason to get aggressive against the Fever is to create a better atmosphere and chemistry heading into the offseason and beyond.

Fever vs. Tempo This Season

The Indiana Fever have won the first two matchups of the season against the Toronto Tempo. Their first game was on June 16 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way in the Fever’s 113-91 win, with 27 points on 9-for-11 shooting, while Sophie Cunningham scored 24 points off the bench and made six 3-point shots. Caitlin Clark had a double-double of 21 points and 14 assists.

Laura Juskaite had 19 points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey added 18 points and seven assists on 7-for-16 shooting from the field.

On August 18, the Fever visited the Tempo and played at the Scotiabank Arena. It was a closer game than the first one, with the Fever fending off a late run to earn a 101-95 victory.

Mabrey had 23 points and two assists for the Tempo, while Brittney Sykes contributed 15 points.

The duo of Mitchell and Clark combined for 53 points. Mitchell had 29 points in three quarters, while Clark dropped 24 points, three rebounds and seven assists.