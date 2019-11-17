Texans vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the game’s most exciting young quarterbacks take center stage in this one when Lamar Jackson and the 7-2 Baltimore Ravens host Deshaun Watson and the 6-3 Houston Texans.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on CBS.

Texans vs Ravens Preview

This game should be one of the better games of Week 11, largely due to the Watson-Jackson showdown. The two dynamic young quarterbacks lead two of the league’s top five offenses, with the Ravens averaging a league-high 33.3 points a game, and Watson and the Texans scoring 26.4 points a game.

The Ravens have the better defense in this game, and they’ll certainly need it against Watson. The Texans quarterback has thrown for 2,432 yards and 18 touchdowns while running for 279 yards and five scores on the season. This Texans offense is gaining over 396 yards a game, and the game’s key matchup could be whether or not the Ravens can stop Watson, Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson.

The Ravens are giving up 91 rushing yards and 21 points a game, and they’ll face one of their tougher tests this year in Watson and Company. The Texans will be without wide receiver Will Fuller, who is out with a hamstring injury, and tackle Laremy Tunsil is questionable, but the rest of the Texans offense should be good to go.

The Ravens are sitting comfortably on top of the AFC North, currently on a five-game winning streak. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has earned his way into the MVP conversation with his play over the past month. Jackson has been phenomenal this season, throwing for over 2,000 yards, 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions. With he and Watson playing at another level, this game has the potential to be an instant classic.

The implications are also huge. Texans need a win to stay atop the AFC South. They’re currently one game ahead of the Indianapolis Colts, and every win will be crucial moving forward.

The Ravens lead the overall series, 8-2.