How to Watch Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia Final in US

Napoli and Juventus will square off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday with the Coppa Italia on the line.

In the United States, the match starts at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN+ and Rai Italia (Italian)

If you don't have cable, here's how you can watch Napoli vs Juventus live on your computer, phone, Fire TV Stick, Rokue, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia Preview

Napoli keeper David Ospina is a primary reason his team is in the Coppa Italia final. Ospina had several key saves during Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in the qualifier — but he was suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards, and backup goalie Alex Meret is expected to get the start in this one. Meret is just 23-years-old, but he is a skilled young player, and he should be a solid presence at goal.

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso thinks the rest of his squad is ready, as well. “The boys are giving everything both in terms of commitment and availability. Now we will play the final with our weapons. If we continue on this path we can take great satisfaction from ourselves,” Gattuso said recently.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri, who managed Napoli from 2015-2018, knows a bit about his former team’s strengths — and he knows his current team is in for a battle. “Napoli are a difficult team to face,” Sarri said this week. “They are solid when they close the spaces and dangerous on the counter. They won against us, against Inter and drew with Barcelona, they know how to play at a high level. Napoli are a team of dribblers, on Wednesday we must remain compact and not allow easy counter-attacking situations. I like Gattuso a lot, he is straightforward and direct. I’m not surprised by what he’s achieving.”

Sarri also thinks the break due to the coronavirus crisis will be challenging for both teams to overcome, but he has faith in the conditioning and drive of his players. He’s also looking to use this match as a spring board of sorts.

“We’ve played for seven months, and then have had a long break in order to play these remaining matches. Therefore, we’ll have to give everything that we have and give that little bit more to win as many trophies as possible. Apart from a few games that haven’t gone our way the results have been good so far. We have an excellent points average so we can be pleased with that, but now we want to transform it into something concrete,” Sarri said.

Juve had won the Cappa Itala four years straight up until last year, when they were eliminated by Atalanta in the quarterfinals. They’ll be looking to right that wrong here.