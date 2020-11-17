Beyond Oak Island Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

There’s a new sequel series to Curse of Oak Island called Beyond Oak Island, which premieres Tuesday, November 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Beyond Oak Island streaming online for free:

‘Beyond Oak Island’ Preview

Beyond Oak Island Sneak Peek | New Series Premieres Tuesday, Nov 17 at 10/9c on HISTORYFrom the producers of “The Curse of Oak Island” and “The UnXplained” comes an exciting new series, “Beyond Oak Island” premiering Tuesday, November 17 at 10pm ET/PT on The HISTORY Channel. Hosted by real-life treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina, this eight episode series chronicles the greatest treasure hunts of the past, present and (perhaps)… 2020-10-22T15:59:52Z

For eight seasons, treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina have been the driving forces behind the search for legendary treasure on the infamous Oak Island in the Atlantic waters off Nova Scotia, Canada. Now the Laginas brothers are setting off to other corners of the globe to do what they do best.

Hosted by Rick and Marty Lagina, this new, eight-episode series chronicles the greatest treasure hunts across the globe from past, present, and future. From pirates like Blackbeard and outlaws like Jesse James, to Aztec gold, priceless historical artifacts, and sunken treasure ships, Beyond Oak Island features great storytelling, compelling interviews, and exciting visits to several treasure hunts in progress, sometimes with the Laginas themselves.

The premiere episode, airing November 17, is called “Pirate Treasures” and its description reads, “Rick and Marty are intrigued with a young treasure hunter’s search for the long lost treasure of pirate Jean Lafitte, so they send Matty Blake to assist in a dangerous dive to further the search.”

Episode two, titled “Wild West Gold” and airing November 24, tackles “a look at treasure quests across the globe, revealing new details and clues from past searches.”

And for episode three, airing December 1 and titled “Finders Keepers,” the description reads, “After personally investing in a treasure hunt off the coast of Florida, Marty Lagina and Craig Tester are thrilled when their search uncovers rare and historical artifacts. But the duo must quickly come to terms with the complicated world of treasure ownership.”

Beyond Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

