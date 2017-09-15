Dakota O’Donnell, Rosie & Michelle Rounds’ Child: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Now that the tragic news has broken that Michelle Rounds, Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife has died, a lot of people are wondering whether they had children together.

The answer is that Rosie and Michelle adopted a child together, a girl named Dakota. However, the girl has been the subject of bitter custody battles in recent years. The girl goes by the nickname “Dax.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. In 2016, Rosie Said She Had ‘Sole Custody’ of Dakota

Rosie O’Donnell confirmed in 2016 in a chat on her website called “Ask Ro” that she had sole custody of Dakota.

“When a fan called Cathy asked the 54-year-old comedian if she shared custody of Dax with ex-wife #2 Michelle Rounds, she replied ‘I do not,'” Daily Mail recounted.

wonder #dailyDAX A post shared by Rosie ODonnell (@rosie) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

According to Daily Mail, a second fan then asked Rosie if Rounds was out of Dakota’s life. She replied “Yup,” without offering explanation.

Rosie frequently posts photos of Dakota on Instagram, sometimes using the hashtag #DailyDax.

2. Rosie & Michelle Rounds Adopted Dakota When They Were Married

#dailyDAX A post shared by Rosie ODonnell (@rosie) on Sep 10, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Rosie and Michelle were married in 2012, but the marriage ruptured three years later.

“Rosie and Michelle started dating in 2011 and got married in a private ceremony in June 2012. They broke up in November 2014 and Rosie filed for divorce in February 2015,” TMZ reported. “Rosie cited irretrievably broken relationship as the reason for the divorce, which became final in March 2016. Seven months after they married, Rosie and Michelle adopted their daughter, Dakota, who is now 4 years old.”

3. A Heated Custody Battle Erupted Over Dakota

fun place #dakota A post shared by Rosie ODonnell (@rosie) on Sep 8, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

According to Page Six, the divorce between Rosie and Michelle got very ugly, with custody over Dakota a key sticking point.

“The bitter exes had a brutal custody battle over Dax, during which Rounds criticized O’Donnell for having nannies around the clock to care for their child,” Page Six reports. “O’Donnell fired back and accused Rounds of using the child for her own gain in the case. Their marriage was so toxic that O’Donnell’s vowed to never wed again.”

4. TMZ Is Reporting That Michelle Committed Suicide

According to TMZ, Michelle Rounds was found dead in her home Monday of an “apparent suicide.”

Michelle was only 46. TMZ reported that her mother posted a statement that said in part, “If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out.”

In 2015, Life and Style Magazine reported that Michelle had also tried to commit suicide then, claiming she was depressed over her divorce and battles with Rosie.

5. Rosie O’Donnell Has Five Children

Dax is one of Rosie’s five children, although Dakota was the only child she adopted with Rounds.

She also has sons named Blake and Parker, and daughters named Chelsea and Vivienne. Rosie has had a famously ruptured relationship with Chelsea, and ENews reported in 2017 that the relationship is still on the rocks.