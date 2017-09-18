‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 25 Premiere Time & Channel

ABC

Tonight is the season 24 premiere of Dancing With the Stars and viewers can’t wait to see how the new cast of celebrities can move on the dance floor. Cast members include Bachelor star Nick Viall, Mr. T, Chris Kattan, Nancy Kerrigan, Erika Jayne, and several others, including a member of the singing group Fifth Harmony. Check out all the cast members, show details and info on when to watch the show below.

PREMIERE DATE: September 18, 2017

PREMIERE SHOW TIME: 8 – 10:01 p.m. ET/PT

REGULAR TIME SLOT: Mondays, 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT, Some results shows may air on Tuesday nights. The first results show will air on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 and will run from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT.

TV CHANNEL: ABC Network – Click here to access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

ABC OFFICIAL SEASON 25 SYNOPSIS:

“Dancing with the Stars” is back with a new, dynamic cast of celebrities who are ready to hit the ballroom floor and celebrate the show’s landmark 25th season … The premiere will kick off with an exciting opening number featuring head judge Len Goodman and the entire cast of “Dancing with the Stars,” choreographed by the show’s own Emmy-winning Mandy Moore. This season’s lineup of celebrity dancers includes a “Shark,” a married couple whose pro partners are also a married couple, a “Pretty Little Liar,” a “Property Brother,” a ‘80s pop icon, a WWE superstar and a NBA champion, to name just a few. Each couple will perform a salsa, foxtrot, tango or cha cha, vying for America’s vote for the first time. No couples will be eliminated on week 1, and they will all advance to week two of the competition.

CAST:

Victoria Arlen with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev

Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe

Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess

Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold

Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten

Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd

Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson

Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke

Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko

Drew Scott with Emma Slater

Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas

HOSTS: Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

JUDGES: Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough and Bruno Tonioli