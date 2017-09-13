Anthony ‘Tony’ Vincent, Frank’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

YouTube video

Character actor Frank Vincent, who starred in Goodfellas and The Sopranos, died on Wednesday at age 78. He was married to Kathleen Vincent. One of Vincent’s children is Anthony “Tony” Vincent, a Hollywood stuntman and stunt coordinator.

TMZ reported on Vincent’s death. He was rushed to a New Jersey hospital after suffering a heart attack last week. He had open-heart surgery, but died during the procedure. Vincent’s death was first reported by The Blast, which cited an email actor Vincent Pastore sent to friends.

“[I] just received a phone call that frank vincent has passed away… ill let all know about the services…we lost a great character actor and great man ..may he always stay in our memory,” the email read.

Here’s what you need to know about Vincent’s son, Tony.

1. Vincent Was a Stunt Double for Jim Caviezel on ‘Person of Interest’

In a recent interview with Men’s Heath, Vincent said that his son is involved in the Hollywood business as well.

“My son, Tony Vincent, is a stuntman. He doubles for Jim Caviezel on Person of Interest. He works really hard,” Vincent said.

Person of Interest ran on CBS from 2011 to 2016. According to Tony’s IMDb page, he worked on the show for most of its run, appearing as a stunt double in 15 episodes. He was also stunt coordinator for 29 episodes.

2. Tony’s Other Credits Include ‘Homeland’ & ‘The Departed’

Tony has over 190 credits as a stuntman to his name, dating back to 2003. His recent credits include The Departed, Inside Man and I Am Legend. He also worked on John Wick, Homeland, Bull and even Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Tony has also appeared in front of the camera in small roles, like “limo driver” in an episode of Hostages and “Man #2” in Fringe. He also played a SWAT team meber in an episode of The Good Wife.

3. Tony Has Black Belts in Jiu Jitsu, Japanese Jiu Jitsu & Judo

Tony’s Martial Arts & Action Entertainment bio notes that he has second degree black belts in Jiu Jitsu, Japanese Jiu Jitsu, and Judo. He has also trained in Kali/Escrima, Jeet Kune Do, and Muay Thai.

Tony has also branched out into directing. He is a second unit director on the upcoming TV movie Redliners. Some of the upcoming films that feature his stunt work include Marshall, Ocean’s Eight, Crash & Burn and The Land of Steady Habits.

4. He Has 2 Screen Actors Guild Award Nominations

Although the Academy Awards still don’t have an Oscar for stunt coordinators, the Screen Actors Guild does. Tony has twice been nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards. In 2013, his work on The Bourne Legacy (2012) was up for the award. In 2009, he was also nominated for his work on Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

Although Vincent’s work on TV shows have been considered for Emmys, he still hasn’t been nominated for one.

5. Tony Worked on the Marvel Projects ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘Jessica Jones’ & ‘Luke Cage’

Tony has also worked on several Marvel projects. He performed stunts in Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as Sony’s two The Amazing Spider-Man movies.

He also worked on the Jessica Jones episode “AKA The Sandwich Saved Me” and the Luke Cage episodes “Now You’re Mine,” “Soliloquy of Chaos” and “You Know My Steez.”

Tony also worked on another comic book franchise. He was Will Arnett’s stunt double for the two new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.