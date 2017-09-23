Hallmark’s ‘Falling for Vermont’: Time, Photos, Cast & Discussion

Crown Media

Tonight’s newest Hallmark movie, Falling for Vermont, is the first in Hallmark’s fall movie series. This is a sign that the seasons are changing and we’re getting closer to fans’ favorite time of year, when Hallmark Christmas movies appear.

Falling for Vermont will premiere tonight, Saturday Sept. 23, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

If you miss it, don’t worry! You can catch it again Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern, Saturday Sept. 30 at 7 p.m., Sunday Oct. 1 at 3 p.m., and Saturday Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the movie on? Click here to access the Hallmark Channel channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number, if you’re not sure what station Hallmark Channel is on for you.

The movie stars Julie Gonzalo as Angela Young/Elizabeth and Benjamin Ayres as Dr. Jeff Callan.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

When a best-selling author decides to escape the media frenzy, her plan goes awry when a she’s caught in a thunderstorm and crashes her car. Found wandering with no memory and no ID, the town doctor (and a single dad) offers up his guest house until her memory returns. But as she blends seamlessly into their family life, she must decide if the life she’s been living is the life she wants.

Another synopsis reads:

Bestselling author Angela Young needs to get away from the media circus surrounding her book, but her boyfriend/manager Brad is too busy making deals to listen. Determined to take a break, Angela pulls a disappearing act and drives off to see the fall foliage. But her little getaway goes awry when a storm hits, sending her down an embankment into a tree, where she hits her head and blacks out. The next day, Angela (finds) herself being tended to by the town’s handsome doctor, Jeff Callan, but she has temporary amnesia. Jeff, a single dad, offers his guesthouse to Angela and she soon bonds not only with his kids but also with Jeff and the idyllic Vermont town of Hopedale. By the time Brad and her sister finally locate Angela, she is already wondering if getting lost has helped her to find where she actually wants to be.

Julie Gonzalo, who plays Angela Young/Elizabeth, may look familiar because she’s had a big career. She recently appeared in the independent movie Waffle Street with Danny Glover, and she just finished filming a new independent film called How to Pick Your Second Husband First. She’s known for playing Rebecca Stutter in the TNT series Dallas, and she won an ALMA for outstanding supporting actress in Eli Stone. She’s also starred in Must Love Dogs, Christmas with the Kranks, A Cinderella Story, Freaky Friday, and she was a regular on Veronica Mars.

Benjamin Ayres plays Dr. Jeff Callan. He has a long history in both TV and movies. He recently starred in Unless, which premiered in the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. He currently stars on Saving Hope. He’s also known for his role as “Cancer Cowboy” in the CBC series jPod, and he’s starred in Dan for Mayor, Less than Kind, Love By Chance, Battlestar Galactica, Bitten, Lost Girl, The Vampire Diaries, Flashpoint, Combat Hospital, Diamond, Impact, and Smallville.

Here are details on other cast members in the movie:

Lauren McNamara plays Emily. Her other appearances include Aliens Ate My Homework (releasing in 2018), Summer of Dreams, A Sister’s Nightmare, and the series Aftermath.

Christian Michael Cooper stars as Alex. He’s also appeared in Cult, Bates Motel, Wayward Pines, Sidekick, Arrow, Once Upon a Time, The Flash, When Calls the Heart, Prison Break, and more.

Peter Benson plays Angel’s boyfriend, Brad. He’s made many appearances in TV and film, including Hallmark hits Walking the Dog, Christmas List, The Mystery Cruise, A Bride for Christmas, Nobody’s Fool, and Aurora Teagarden Mystery, many Lifetime movies, and Mech-X4, Proof, Backstrom, Hell on Wheels, Supernatural, Arrow, The Killing, Psych, Stargate SG-1, Smallville, and more. His films include District 9, Blonde and Blonder, Wingman, Afterparty, and more.

Barbara Kottmeier stars as Cynthia. She’s a classical trained singer and dancer in addition to an actress. Her appearances include John Tucker Must Die, She’s the Man, Like Mike 2, No Clue, The Chris Isaak Show, The L Word, Fringe, Smallville, Supernatural, Hellcats, Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade, Motive, Wedding Planner Mystery, Legends of Tomorrow, and more.

Here are some more photos from the movie, to get you in the mood to see tonight’s first feature in Hallmark’s fall series.

What did you think of the movie? Join the discussion and let us know and other viewers know in the comments below. Were there any plot points you thought weren’t resolved well and any you thought were perfect? Do you have any questions about the movie? Share your thoughts with other viewers here.