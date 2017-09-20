Hannah Teter, Johnny Bananas’ Ex-Girlfriend: Who Is He Dating?

Instagram

Unlike some of his fellow cast members this season on MTV’s The Challenge: Dirty 30, Johnny Bananas Devenanzio has stayed on the straight and narrow when it comes to being respectful of his girlfriend, who many believed was still Hannah Teter. But, the two reportedly broke up in 2016 … unless they recently got back together. Bananas has said he has a girlfriend, so is there a new woman in his life or is he back with Teter. We are guessing that the two are definitely together, since Teter has tagged Bananas many of her Instagram photos, as recent as September 5, 2017.

So, who is Hannah Teter?

Teter is actually an Olympic-winning professional snowboarder, who Earn the Necklace reports as having won medals in halfpipe, a gold medal in 2006 and a silver medal in 2010. Teter has also modeled for Sports Illustrated and even has an ice cream named after her.

Teter has also been helping promote some of Bananas’ clothing line.

