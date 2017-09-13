King Dillon, VH1’s ‘Signed’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram

On VH1’s newest series, Signed, three of the top music moguls in the country are looking to find new artists for their record label.

Lenny S (Roc Nation), Rick Ross (Maybach Music Group) and The-Dream (Radio Killa Records) have made it evident they’re impressed by what rapper King Dillon brings to the table, and tonight, we’ll find out if he has what it takes to get signed.

Here’s what we know about the King Dillon:

1. He Has a Close Relationship with Just Brittany

A post shared by Just Brittany (@queenjustbrittany) on Sep 11, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

King Dillon has a close relationship with Just Brittany– and he isn’t shy about admitting he’s been crushing on her.

In an August interview with Vh1, Dillon was asked why he thinks he was the one person Brittany felt comfortable going to for advice. He said:

I think me and Brittany don’t even know it, but we was best friends before we even knew it. Like, the first time we hung out we were just like, real, real interested in knowing more about each other and stuff like that. And then we found out we were both Geminis, like, it was crazy.

2. He Already Has Two Albums out

Get 'Destroy' on www.KingDillon.com 🐐 A post shared by King Dillon (@iamkingdillon) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Dillon’s already made a name for himself in the industry, and has two album out to date.

He released Don’t Know What Happened in 2015, and 19 in 2016. He’s currently working on his third album: Thirty-One Three.

According to his bio, Dillon signed with Music Capitol Records a few years back, followed by Mocy Music Group in 2012.

3. His Father Was a Rapper

Y'all Know Dis Shit Don't Stop… A post shared by King Dillon (@iamkingdillon) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:56pm PDT

Dillon’s father was a rapper who he sites as one of his biggest influences.

He began rapping when he was just seven-years-old. Dillon tells VH1, “My dad, he’s like my biggest influence as a rapper. He pushed me in that direction.”

4. He’s 24 and from Detroit

Search King Dillon, RoZeGold B, MTR – #Hashtag on YouTube NOW! Shot by @livnwealthyed A post shared by King Dillon (@iamkingdillon) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Dillon is just 24, and is from Detroit, Michigan.

Discussing his relationship with Just Brittany and his upbringing with VH1, Dillon says, “I mean, she’s from Texas, I’m from Detroit, we’re from two sides of the country, but she goes through stuff—real stuff–that I went through. She’s seen stuff that I’ve seen. [She’s] lost people, too. Near and dear to her and so have I. So it’s like, we related on a different type of level and people wasn’t even trying to meet Brittany on that level.”

5. He Impressed the Judges Straight off the Bat

Eyes on da prize big fella! 💯🙏🏾 A post shared by King Dillon (@iamkingdillon) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Dillon immediately impressed the judges with his flow on episode 1 of the show. After rolling out just a few lyrics, he was stopped by Rick Ross, The Dream, and Lenny S. who told him, “Your flow is crazy. You’re getting developed.”

Signed follows Ross, The Dream, and Lenny S as they set out to find America’s next top rapper. Be sure to tune into the finale of the series tonight, at 9pm ET/PT, on VH1.