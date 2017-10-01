‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast 2017 – Season 43

Welcome to the cast, Heidi, Luke, and Chris! #SNLPremiere A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

“Saturday Night Live” Cast Season 43

Saturday Night Live enters its 43rd season on the air, with a few favorite cast members not returning. But, this just leaves room for more potentially big names to hop on the SNL train. The season kicks off with Ryan Gosling as the first host and Jay-Z as the musical guest. Prior to the new season starting, cast members who have left the series include Sasheer Zamata, Bobby Moynihan, and Vanessa Bayer. This season, new writers have been brought on board, as usual, which means that they could one day become cast performers, like others have in the past. Andrew Dismukes, Steven Castillo, Claire Friedman, Sam Jay, Erik Marino, Nimesh Patel, and Gary Richardson were all added to the writing staff. For the details on your favorite returning cast members, in addition to the newbies for the 2017 season, read on below.

Mikey Day

Thanks for the generous donation!! 💰💰#livefrom8h #SNL A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Day is one of the featured performers on the cast, added into the mix last season. He is a writer and you may recognize him from Maya & Marty. Many may also recognize the comedian from the earlier episodes of Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out. Day has starred on other shows, including being a part of Robot Chicken. In addition to being a featured player on SNL, he also works as a staff writer.

Heidi Gardner

Welcome, welcome! #SNLPremiere A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Sep 30, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Heidi Gardner of The Groundlings is the only new female cast member this season. According to Hollywood Life, Gardner auditioned for SNL three weeks ago and got hired by the show’s creator and executive producer on September 22, 2017, which was just a week before the season 43 premiere.

Alex Moffat

#LiveFromNY | Comedian and newest cast member of @nbcsnl – #AlexMoffat – stops by to say hi | #SaturdayNightLive #SNL A post shared by NYC | iPhonerazzi™ (@phuqyhew) on Oct 10, 2016 at 5:57pm PDT

Alex Moffat is a Chicago-based improviser, who joined the SNL cast last season. Some may have seen him perform at places including The Second City, ImprovOlympic, Annoyance Theatre and Zanies Comedy Club. He is also an actor known for the movies Uncle John, Racial Risk and The State of Us.

Luke Null

EVERY filter. #snl A post shared by Luke Null (@luke_null) on Sep 30, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Null is one of the new cast members on the show this year and prior to being a part of SNL, Null was performing at the iO Theater in Chicago, Illinois.

Chris Redd

Smiling since last week and not giving af. Tonight. A post shared by Chris Redd (@chrisreddis) on Sep 30, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Actor and writer Chris Redd is a brand new cast member on the show. He has appeared on many shows including Empire, Chicago P.D. and Disjointed.

Melissa Villaseñor

#melissainmohonk A post shared by Melissa Villaseñor (@melissavcomedy) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

This stand-up comedian was a new addition to the SNL cast last season, and she brings a lot to the table as an actress, impressionist, musician and writer. She is known on Twitter for having posted many controversial tweets in the past, which some have deemed racist. Previously, she auditioned for season 6 of America’s Got Talent.

Beck Bennett

Announcing my new instagram account!!! It's @songsbybeck where I'll be posting new original songs. All different styles. There are 3 songs up there now. Go check them out and follow to get new song updates. Very excited to share my music with everyone!!! A post shared by beckbennett (@beckbennett) on Aug 16, 2016 at 7:34pm PDT

Beck Bennett is an actor, writer and comedian, who is also known for the AT&T “It’s Not Complicated” commercials. Bennett’s recurring characters on SNL include Jeb Bush and CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

Aidy Bryant

PARTICIPATE IN DEMOCRACY AND VOTE: YES- get up wash off the makeup NO- don't get up, just go to sleep A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on May 30, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

Bryant started on the show five seasons ago and she is known for some of her celebrity impressions, from Adele to Rebel Wilson. As for her dating life, Bryant is reported to be dating longtime boyfriend and comedian Conner O’Malley, who is a writer on the show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Michael Che

🤔🤔🤔 A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Che was a writer on SNL prior to becoming a full-blown cast member and you also may know him from his short gig as a correspondent for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He is now known as a co-anchor for the Weekend Update segment of SNL, along with the prime-time special that played over the summer with Colin Jost.

Pete Davidson

Super excited for tonight's show. #SNL A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Pete Davidson has started making appearances as a speaker at Comedy Central Roasts. He made headlines when he dug into Ann Coulter at the roast of Rob Lowe, calling her a c*nt. Davidson has appeared on shows including Guy Code, Wild ‘n Out, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Jimmy Kimmel Live! As for interesting facts on Davidson, his father died in 9/11, he suffers from Crohn’s disease and he is currently dating comedian Larry David’s daughter Cazzie.

Leslie Jones

She's into angels. 😇 #Livefrom8H #SNLLiveCoastToCoast A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on May 13, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

Many may know Leslie Jones as one of the female cast members of the Ghostbusters reboot. Years ago, Jones opened up for Jamie Foxx as a stand-up comedian and she was booed by the audience. This dissuaded her and she quit performing for several years.

Colin Jost

#SolarEclipse2017 #WeekendUpdate A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Jost is a writer on SNL as well as a co-anchor for the Weekend Update segment on the show, which was turned into a prime-time weekly special over the summer. He has actually been nominated for an Emmy Award five times. And, in recent months, he was rumored to be dating Scarlet Johansson.

Kate McKinnon

❤️ Kate in Vanity Fair, link in bio. 📷: @vanityfair #SNLPremiere A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Sep 29, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Emmy-winning Kate McKinnon recently picked up another win for SNL, in honor of her taking on the role of Hillary Clinton, opposite Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump. Both are said to be reprising their roles this season. She is a favorite on Saturday Night Live and is known for her many impressions of celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Bieber and many others. Prior to joining SNL, she was a cast member on the show The Big Gay Sketch Show.

Kyle Mooney

smoking hookah in cannes #dope A post shared by @kylemooney on May 26, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Mooney is a co-founder of the sketch comedy group Good Neighbor, a group which he created with fellow SNL cast member Beck Bennett and comedian Nick Rutherford. Mooney is also known for his “man-on-the-street” interviews.

Cecily Strong

Can't argue with that. #WeekendUpdate A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Strong grew up a fan of Saturday Night Live and a few seasons ago, she became a strong cast member. Some of Strong’s celebrity impressions include Ariana Grande, Sofia Vergara, and Melania Trump. You may have seen Strong in movies like The Boss, Ghostbusters and Staten Island Summer.

Kenan Thompson

Neil deGrasse Tyson is prepared for the solar eclipse. #WeekendUpdate A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Aug 17, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Kenan Thompson first made a name for himself as a kid, as part of the cast of All That, which also featured Amanda Bynes. With his return to SNL this season, he surpasses comedian Darrell Hammond’s record as the longest-tenured cast member in SNL’s history, with fifteen seasons to his name. Thompson is married and has one daughter with his model wife Christina Evangeline.