Young Dolph Shot in Hollywood, Rushed to Hospital

Rapper Young Dolph has been shot, according to the LAPD. The shooting occurred outside of Shoe Palace at intersection of Hollywood and Highland.

Dolph was taken to a Los Angeles area hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds.” An update on the rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton, Jr., claiming that his injuries are not life-threatening, was published by TMZ a short while ago. It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting. According to TMZ, no arrests have been made.

One Twitter user saw Young Dolph, 32, being taken away from the scene by ambulance and posted the following message.

This is not the first time that Young Dolph has been shot. On February 25, 2017, he was involved in a shooting that took place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“During the shoot-out he was the main target of the shootings in which 100 shots were fired in his SUV. According to police reports regarding the event more than two vehicles were involved. And even nearby house and vehicles were shoot at…Luckily he was traveling in an armored SUV thus he escaped the incident without any injuries or causalities,” Trap World Hip Hop reported.

A few weeks later, Dolph was asked who might want him dead and if he knew anything about the people that opened fire on his vehicle.

“I got no clue. I really don’t even give a damn. Like, to tell you the honest truth. I really don’t give a damn. I come from the streets. I come from, like, this shit been happening. I been having haters, I’ve been having, I’ve been a target, know what I’m saying, to people that I intimidate, know what I’m saying? So, only thing that I can do is take this shit and keep going, know what I’m saying? And what I don’ figured out is like, the more I live, the bigger and greater I’ma get just because the person that I am, know what I’m saying? So that mean, the haters and the negativity, that shit gonna get bigger too, you know what I mean? But, at the end of the day, man, I’m good,” Dolph told XXL Magazine.

Three months later, Blac Youngsta turned himself into police. He was taken into custody on weapons charges that were directly related to that shooting, XXL Magazine reported at the time.