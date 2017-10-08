‘Bobbi Kristina’ Biopic: Meet the Cast

Tonight, TV One will air a new biopic about the late Bobbi Kristina Brown.

The controversial film will provide audiences with an in-depth look at the Brown’s life, which came to a tragic end on July 26, 2015.

Read on to meet the cast of the film.

Joy Rovaris as Bobbi Kristina

Joy Rovaris will be playing the title character of Bobbi Kristina. Rovaris’ first role came in 2011 in America’s Most Wanted: America Fights Back. She’s also appeared in Stuck in the Middle, and The New Edition Story. Bobbi Kristina marks her biggest role to date.

Speaking to TV Insider recently, Rovaris said, “Everyone took it so personally I think because they all adored the family already. When we came on board it was almost fate, how we all just clicked. We took it very seriously, very passionately from day one. The cast bond was unreal.”

Nadji Jeter as Nick Gordon

Jeter, 20, is an actor, dancer, and musician. He’s known for his roles in Reed Between the Lines and Grown Ups.

In 2011, Jeter was the face of Coca-Cola.

Demetria McKinney as Whitney Houston

Demetria McKinney is an actress and singer known for her role as Janine Shelton-Payne in Tyler Perry’s House of Payne. In 2009, she was nominated for the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC).

McKinney is also known for her guest-starring roles on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Vivica A. Fox as Pat Houston

Vivica A. Fox rose to fame as part of Days of Our Lives in 1988, followed by Generations.

She’s held leading roles on Getting Personal and City of Angels. Fox co-starred and produced the lifetime drama series Missing, for which she received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

Hassan Johnson as Bobby Brown

Johnson is an actor, model, and producer who is best known for playing Roland “Wee-Bey” Brice on The Wire. His first role came in the 1995 Spike Lee film Clockers. He also held a large role in In Too Deep, as well as ER as Darnell Thibeaux.

Johnson owns a film company called Autumn Leaves.

Ricco Ross as Uncle Ray

Never forgotten #billpaxton #fanboy #aliens A post shared by Ricco Ross (@riccoross) on Oct 7, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Ross is an actor, writer, producer, and the CEO of Something Positive Productions.

Ross played Private Frost in Aliens in 1986. He has appeared in a large number of films and television shows, among them Doctor Who, The Bill, Sleepers, Mission: Impossible, Bite Me, Casper, The Sandman, and Stormageddon, among others.