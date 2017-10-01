‘Ten Days in the Valley’ Series Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

Tonight is the season 1 premiere of Ten Days in the Valley at 10pm ET/PT on ABC.

The show follows Jane Sadler, an overworked TV producer and single mother going through a separation. When Jane’s daughter, Lake, goes missing, she dedicates her life to finding her sister’s kidnapper– she’s joined by members of the LAPD, who aren’t her biggest fans.

In a recent interview with E Online, Kyra Sedgwick said, “I think the thing that’ll surprise them the most is that they’ll think they’re just in for a mystery-thriller about this thing that happens in the first episode, and then they’ll realize it’s this deep-sea dive into all of these characters, why they are how they are… This psychological intrigue about people and where they come from.”

The 10-part series has received mixed reviews from critics so far. The Los Angeles Times describes its depiction of the “career mom” as being “so half-realized… that it ends up reinforcing the very tropes and stereotypes it presumably set out to challenge.” Variety, likewise, says that the show tries to juggle so many ideas that “few aspects of [the] overwrought show work.”

Read on to find out when and where to watch the show.

DATE: Sunday, October 1, 2017

TIME: 10pm – 11pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: ABC

PREMIERE TITLE: “Day 1: Fade In”

PREMIERE SYNOPSIS: In the series premiere of this mystery, Jane’s young daughter goes missing in the midst of Jane’s tempestuous separation from her husband. Meanwhile, the controversial police TV show Jane is producing implodes.