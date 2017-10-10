‘Valor’ Series Premiere: Cast & Spoilers

Tonight is the premiere of the CW’s new series, Valor.

The show centers on a conspiracy theory involving two helicopter pilots whose mission to Somalia was compromised and eventually leads to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers.

Valor was created by Kyle Jarrow, and is produced by CBS Television Studios and Warner Brothers. Jarrow and Anna Fricke, a TV writer and producer who worked on Dawson’s Creek and Privileged, served as the showrunners.

Read on for cast and spoilers info.

Matt Barr as Captain Leland Gallo

In February, Deadline announced that Barr would be playing the role of Gallo in the series. His character is described as “an aging hipster meets flyboy,” and Nora’s co-pilot and commanding officer.

Barr has appeared in a number of TV series and films. He played Ryan Lowry in Friday Night Lights, Derek on One Tree Hill, Ryan in The Layover, and Nick Hawley on Sleepy Hollow.

Christina Ochoa as Nora Madani

Christina Ochoa is a Spanish actress known for her roles on TNT’s Animal Kingdon as well as Syfy’s Blood Drive. Her role on Valor is described as “an intense and driven junior Army pilot who is a member of the Night Raiders special ops unit”.

Ochoa is also a scientist, and the grand niece of Nobel Prize winner Severo Ochoa. She studied Oceanographic Engineering in Las Palmas University in the Canary Islands and Advanced Marine Biology in James Cook University in Australia.

Charlie Barnett as First Lieutenant Ian Porter

Charlie Barnett is best known for playing firefighter and paramedic Peter Mills on NBC’s Chicago Fire.

Barnett’s first TV role came in 2010 in Law & Order: SVU. He subsequently booked roles on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Secrets and Lies, and Orange is the New Black, before nailing his audition for Porter.

W. Trè Davis as Jimmy Kam

W Tre Davis plays Jimmy Kam. At the top of the series, Davis’ character is missing, and no one but Nora and Gallo knows the reality of what went wrong during the mission back in Somalia. In a series of flashbacks, audiences will slowly learn what went down.

Davis has appeared in over 30 productions, many of which are off Broadway. He played the recurring role of Devonte in Shades of Blue, as well as a guest starring role of Hassan in Orange is the New Black.

Corbin Reid as Jess Kam

Corbin Reid plays Jess Kam, Jimmy Kam’s wife.

Reid earned her BFA from the University of Michigan. After graduating, she booked roles on Broadway in American Idiot, Sister Act, and Rent. Last year, Reid played Meggy Travers on How to Get Away with Murder.

