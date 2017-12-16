Is Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd in Star Wars: Last Jedi?

If you thought one of the minor characters in Star Wars: The Last Jedi looked sort of familiar, you were right. Yes, Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, has a role in the new Star Wars movie.

Billie, who is the late Fisher’s daughter with Hollywood talent agent Bryan Lourd, plays Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in Last Jedi, just as she did in the Force Awakens. The Star Wars Wiki defines Connix as “a human female lieutenant and junior controller in the Resistance, a paramilitary organization led by General Leia Organa against the forces of the First Order.” Both roles could be considered cameos.

According to the Wiki, “Kaydel Ko Connix was played by Billie Lourd, daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, in Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens, which was released in North America on December 18, 2015.” The character was listed as “Lieutenant Connix” in the film’s end credits, but was identified as Kaydel Ko in Star Wars: The Force Awakens: The Visual Dictionary, a reference book written by Pablo Hidalgo and released in conjunction with the film.”

The character reappears in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in several scenes, although she doesn’t have a large speaking role. She is, however, seen in scenes with her mother, Carrie Fisher, who reprised the role of iconic Princess Leia Organa before she died.

Elite Daily reports that Billie Lourd originally tried out for the part of Rey, which went to Daisy Ridley. “Billie Lourd had actually auditioned to play Rey, the lead of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. She revealed that Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams called her in for the lead role because he wasn’t able to find anyone for the part, but shortly afterwards he found Daisy Ridley,” the site reports. USA Today reported that Billie tried unsuccessfully to audition without revealing her identity.

Lourd, 25, is best known for her role as Chanel #3 in the hit Fox series Scream Queens. The show was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, and produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Brennan, and Alexis Martin Woodall.

Billie Lourd was Carrie Fisher’s only child with talent agent Bryan Lourd. Their split was complicated. Lourd famously left Fisher for a man, something she was publicly open about and discussed in her books. Fisher, 60, died in a California hospital, just days after she suffered a massive heart attack on a transatlantic flight.

Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd dated for only three years and never married back in the 1990s, said UK Daily Mail. Daily Mail quoted her as saying of their breakup, “People ask if it lessens the blow that he left me for a man because it’s a rejection of my gender and so isn’t personal. But I don’t care what people say – I was humiliated and betrayed and I believed I’d somehow messed up. I don’t know if I believed I made him gay, but I’d failed and that’s all that really counts.”