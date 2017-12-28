Laura Dern & Baron Davis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Wednesday, actress Laura Dern was caught kissing former NBA player Baron Davis.

Dern, 50, and Davis, 38, were on a lunch date, where an an eyewitness told US Weekly that they were “talking, laughing and having a great time.”

While Dern is known for her work in Big Little Lies and, more recently, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Davis is recognized as a two-time NBA all-star who was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1999 NBA draft.

Read on to learn more about Laura Dern and Baron Davis.

1. Neither Has Publicly Confirmed the Relationship

Good morning to no one,

except Laura Dern and Baron Davis pic.twitter.com/JumJbY9Dmr — Andrew Spena (@iamsosorry) December 27, 2017

Neither Dern nor Davis has publicly confirmed the relationship. A source who alleges they watched the PDA-filled encouter said the two “were kissing and touching and were all over each other”. Davis even held the Big Little Lies actress’s purse.

Both Dern and Davis are extremely successful in their respective fields. Dern recently won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Big Little Lies. Those who didn’t watch the show may also recognize her as Ellie in the 1993 film Jurassic Park. In 1991, she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Rambling Rose. In 2014, her role in Wild earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Dern’s other notable films include Citizen Ruth, October Sky, I Am Sam, The Master, Blue Velvet, and Mask, among others.

Davis, meanwhile, was one of the top NBA point guards of his time. He made the All-NBA Third Team in 2004. Along with the Charlotte Hornets, Davis has played for the New Orleans Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks. At UCLA, he was an All-American honoree. He went professional after his sophomore year.

2. Davis’ Wife Filed for Divorce This Year

In 2014, Davis tied the knot with CAA talent agent Isabella Brewster, who is the sister of “Fast and Furious” star Jordana Brewster. The two married in a secret ceremony attended by celebrities like Jessica Alba and Cash Warren. After the wedding, Cash Warren took to Instagram to celebrate the nuptials. He wrote, “Words can’t describe how much this man means to me. My bro since we were 11 years old. We’ve been through it all together and on this weekend we got to celebrate a new phase in his life … Marriage. Proud of you @monreaux85 aka Baron Davis and so happy you found your Bella. Much love.”

Brewster and Davis split in June 2017. Documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Brewster cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce docs.

Before Davis, Brewster dated A-listers like Russell Brand, Bradley Cooper, and Milo Ventimiglia, according to the Daily Mail.

3. Dern Divorced Her Ex-Husband Four Years Ago

Dern divorced her ex-husband, Ben Harper, four years ago. According to TMZ, she asked for primary physical custody of the couple’s children. Harper, a singer-songwriter and musician, is known for his blues, folk, and rock music. He is a three-time Grammy winner.

Dern and Harper had a long and tumultuous divorce. According to TMZ, Harper first filed divorce papers in 2010, after 5 years of marriage. The divorce, however, was stalled. In 2012, the two tried to reconcile, and attended the Golden Globes together. Fans suspected they were back together, but in July, Dern said she was moving forward with the divorce. The divorce was finalized in September 2013.

Harper married his third wife, Jaclyn Maftus, in January 2015. The couple’s son was born in June 2017.

4. Dern Was Rumored To Be Dating Common Last Year

Over the years, Dern has been linked to Nicolas Cage, Jeff Goldblum, and Billy Bob Thornton, among others.

Last year, rumors surfaced that she was dating Common, and had even met his kids. A 2016 Daily Mail article reads, “Laura Dern and Common had that special something when they were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Beverly Hills two weeks ago… Laura has reportedly already introduced Common to her two children, son Ellery, 14, and daughter Jaya, 11, with a pal adding that the actress is ‘having fun and seeing where things go.'”

According to US Weekly, Thornton and Dern dated from 1997 to 1999. They lived together and even shared a dog together.

At the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, Twitter went nuts over an awkward encounter between Thornton and Dern. While going up to accept his award Best Actor in a Drama TV Series, Thornton walked by Dern, but the two didn’t make eye contact, and fans speculated speculated it was on purpose.

US Weekly reports that the two were engaged for a brief time, but Thornton then dated, and went on to marry, Angelina Jolie four months later.

5. Dern Has Two Children and Davis Has Two Children

Dern has two children: son Ellery Walker (16) and daughter Jaya (13). While she was married to Harper, she also became a stepmother to to his son and daughter from his first marriage.

From his marriage to Brewster, according to TMZ, Davis has two young children: sons Luke Alden Davis (1) and Kigsman Davis (3). In the divorce filings, Brewster asked for primary physical custody but joint legal custody.

Earlier this month, Dern attended the Star Wars: Last Jedi premiere with her two children.