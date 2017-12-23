Max Landis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Max Landis, the writer of Netflix’s latest film Bright, has been accused of sexual misconduct.

One of the women to accuse Landis of sexual assault, Anna Akana, appears in his famous YouTube video Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling. On Friday night, Akana responded to Netflix’s promotion of the film on Twitter, writing, “Written by a psychopath who sexually abused and assaults women, right? Cool.”

Written by a psychopath who sexually abused and assaults women, right? Cool — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 22, 2017

The writer/director has yet to respond to the allegations. Read on to learn more about him.

1. ‘Bright’ Has Been Named the Worst Movie of 2017

Last week, IndieWire named Bright, which Landis wrote, the ‘Worst Movie of 2017’.

The outlet writes, “From the director of Suicide Squad and the writer of Victor Frankenstein comes a fresh slice of hell that somehow represents new lows for them both — a dull and painfully derivative ordeal that often feels like it was made just to put those earlier misfires into perspective. The only thing more predictable than this high-concept police story is the idea that a year as punishing as 2017 would save the worst for last.”

Bright, which was released as Netflix’s first big blockbuster on Friday, stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. It was made on a $90 million budget and is directed by Suicide Squad director David Ayer.

Deadline seconded IndieWire’s thoughts on the film, writing that it is a “misguided, blatant attempt to play on the same field with the big boys.”

2. Akana Is Not the Only Person to Suggest That Landis Has Acted Inappropriately

Definitely watch that big Netflix movie coming out, written by that fucking psychopath who is one of the worst people alive — Jake Weisman (@weismanjake) December 18, 2017

Akana isn’t the only person to accuse Landis on Twitter.

On December 18, Jake Weisman of Comedy Central’s series Corporate, took to social media to write, “Definitely watch that big Netflix movie coming out, written by that fucking psychopath who is one of the worst people alive.”

SNL contributor Mike Drucker responded to his Tweet, writing, “Jake, I have exactly entirely 100% no idea of whom you’re talking about but I just hope he doesn’t have a powerful father in Hollywood who’s covered up for the fucked up shit he’s done.”

Jake, I have exactly entirely 100% no idea of whom you’re talking about but I just hope he doesn’t have a powerful father in Hollywood who’s covered up for the fucked up shit he’s done — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 19, 2017

Buried in the subtweets section of the post, actress Siobhan Thompson wrote, “I don’t know who you mean but if that’s true I bet I have SEVERAL friends who have been sexually assaulted by him.”

News outlets are also referencing a Twitter post by Magazine Editor Allie Goertz, who in November, wrote that she “can’t imagine who is more scared in a post-Weinstein world than a famous director’s son.”

3. He Is the Son of Director John Landis & Costume Designer/Historian Deborah Nadoolman Landis

Landis, 32, was born in Beverly Hills to director John Landis and costume designer and historian Deborah Nadoolman Landis.

In 2013, Buzzfeed published an article about Landis titled “The Amazing Origin Story Of A Hollywood Wonder Boy Learning To Use His Powers For Good, Not Evil.”

The article reveals that he was asked to leave Beverly Hills High School during his freshman year, and was sent to a “therapeutic” boarding school in Connecticut. Landis tells Buzzfeed, “It was a place where people who didn’t fit were taught not how to fit, but how to be OK with not fitting… and how to be OK and try not to let any your rough edges knock people down and cut people off.”

In 2010, Landis started working with a film director and director Josh Trank. That year, he wrote Chronicle, which made the Black List.

Chronicle, made on a budge of $12 million, went on to gross $126.6 million in the Box Office. It stars Michael B. Jordan, Dane DeHaan, and Alex Russell.

4. His Video ‘Wresting Isn’t Wrestling’ Has over 2 Million Views on Youtube

To date, Landis’ Youtube video, Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling has over two million views on Youtube.

Landis is an avid comic book reader and fan, and has written comic books. In 2008, he wrote Back to Mysterious Island, a comic series for Bluewater Productions.

He is also the author of the DC Comics seven-issue miniseries, Superman: American Alien. The show premiered in November 2015 and finished in May 2016.

5. He Is Writing a Remake of His Father’s Film ‘An American Werewolf in London’

In November 2016, Deadline reported that Landis had been tapped to write the remake of his father’s 1981 comedic horror film An American Werewolf in London. The outlet states that he has also been attached as director. The film is being produced by The Walking Dead’s David Alpert and Robert Kirkman through Skybound Entertainment.

Max Landis’ other credits include American Ultra (2015), and Victor Frankenstein (2015). He also created and acted as showrunner on the American adaptation of Douglas Adams’ comedy series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency on BBC America.

His directorial debut, Me Him Her, was released in March 2016. Variety’s review read, “What Max Landis’ sexual orientation-bending directorial debut lacks in style, it makes up for in self-absorption.”