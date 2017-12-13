Nat Geo Wild Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Nat Geo Wild

Even if you’ve cut the cable cord or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch most television channels–including Nat Geo Wild–online by signing up for a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

With the steady rise in popularity of these services, there are a handful of different ones that include Nat Geo Wild that you can choose from: DirecTV Now has a couple of different deals going on in December, making it worth your while to sign up now, FuboTV is the cheapest option for the first two months, and Sling TV is the cheapest for the long-term. All of them cost a monthly fee that depends on what channel package you select, but they also come with a free trial, allowing you to try them all out and see which one fits your streaming needs best. With that in mind, here’s a complete rundown of what these live streaming services provide, how to sign up, and how to start watching Nat Geo Wild instantly on your computer, phone or other streaming device:

DirecTV Now

While DirecTV Now offers four different bundles, Nat Geo Wild is only included in the two most expensive bundles: “Go Big” at $60 per month, and “Gotta Have It” at $70 per month. That’s the most expensive price point of these services, but there are two potential deals when signing up that could make it worth your while: You can either get $25 off your first month when you enter promo code “BDAY2017”, or you can get a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for one month. Here’s everything you need to know about DTV Now:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus, including Nat Geo Wild | Gotta Have It: 120-plus, including Nat Geo Wild | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “BDAY2017” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay one month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–“Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” both include Nat Geo Wild–and add the free Roku if you want to prepay a month (this deal can’t be combined with the $25 off “BDAY2017” promotion). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the DirecTV Now website and navigate to the channel you want to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Fubo TV

Though it originally started as a streaming service aimed at international soccer fans, Fubo TV has grown into a major contender among the OTT streaming companies, as it now includes a handful of both sports and entertainment channels, including Nat Geo Wild. Moreover, it has the lowest price point among all services, as it normally costs $39.99 per month but is being offered at $19.99 for the first two months. Considering that package includes 70-plus channels, that’s by far the best deal in terms of most channels for your dollar. Here’s everything you need to know about Fubo TV:

Total Channels Included: Fubo Premier: 70-plus, depending on local channels available, including Nat Geo Wild. You can find the complete channel list here.

Price: Fubo Premier: $19.99 per month for the first two months, and $39.99 per month after that.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; Cloud-DVR is included, while extra DVR space is an extra $9.99 per month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the Fubo TV webiste and select “Start Your Free Trial.” After creating an account, select your channel package–Nat Geo Wild is included in the main bundle, “Fubo Premier”–and any other extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the Fubo TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and navigate to the channel you want to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the Fubo TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, AndroidTV, Android phones and tablets, and iPads and iPhones. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons, but if you’re looking to keep things basic, the two main channel bundles comes in at just $20 (Sling Orange) or $25 (Sling Blue) per month. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus | Sling Blue: 45-plus, including Nat Geo Wild | Sling Orange + Blue: Everything from both Sling Orange and Sling Blue, including Nat Geo Wild | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package–Nat Geo Wild is included in Sling Blue–and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.