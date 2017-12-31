Steve Harvey Net Worth 2017: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Since scoring his first big gig as the host of It’s Showtime at the Apollo in the ’90s, Steve Harvey has become one of the most successful talkshow hosts in the world.

Between his jobs as a host, producer, radio personality, actor, and author, he’s raked in the big bucks, and is estimated to have a net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Read on to learn more about his net worth and where he gets his money from.

1. He Has an Estimated Salary of $40 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harvey has an estimated net worth of $140 million, and a salary of $40 million.

The talkshow host is a five-time Daytime Emmy Award winner and 14-time NAACP Image Winner, so it’s no surprise his success is reflected in his income. Ironically, he’s achieved exactly what he set out to. In an interview with AALBC.com in the early 2000s, Harvey was asked if he could have one wish instantly granted, what would that be. He said, “To win a mega-Lotto for over $60 million. I could fix everything up right there. Bam!”

Over the years, Harvey has found success in a number of professions. He’s authored a handful of books, worked as weekday-morning radio talkshow host. In 2014, he even launched a new dating website called Delightful. The website is described as a community specially designed to cater to the needs of today’s singles.

2. He Hosted ‘The Steve Harvey Show’ from 1996 to 2002

Harvey began practicing as a stand-up comedian in October 1985 in Cleveland, Ohio. He struggled in the beginning, and wasn’t able to land gigs. But in 1990, he became a finalist in the Second Annual Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search. His success on the show led to him becoming the host of It’s Showtime at the Apollo, succeeding Mark Curry.

In 1994, he became the star of the ABC show Me and The Boys. From 1996 to 2002, he hosted the WB network series The Steve Harvey Show. 2003 to 2005 was also a successful time for Harvey. He appeared in a number of films, like Racing Stripes and The Fighting Temptations, which he co-starred in with Beyonce and Cuba Gooding Jr.

In a 2016 interview with Forbes, Harvey was asked how the fear of failing never stopped him from finding success. He said, “Well, fear stops a lot of people. They talk themselves out of jumping and they talk themselves out of going forward by constantly telling themselves, what would happen if they do it… My answer to all of that is, what’s going to happen if you don’t do it? See, what’s going to happen if you don’t do it is always was worse. That always was worse to me than what would happen if I did it because if I don’t do it nothing is going to happen. I can assure myself of failure for sure.”

3. His Bestseller Book Was Made into a Movie

Harvey has written several books, including Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, Straight, No Chaser, Act Like Success, and Jump: Take the Leap of Faith to Achieve Your Life of Abundance, among others.

His 2009 bestseller, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, was made into the romantic comedy “Think Like a Man”. The movie was directed by Tom Story (“White Famous”, “Ride Along”, “Fantastic Four”) and was a financial success. It was made on a budget of $12 million, and grossed $96.1 in the box office. The movie stars Kevin Hart, Terrence J. Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Michael Ealy, and Regina Hall.

In an interview with AALBC.com, Harvey was asked what message he wants people to take away from the film. He said, “That men and women really do want the same things. We just need each other to bring it out. That’s really the truth of the matter.”

4. He Has Gone Through Two Divorces

Harvey has been married three times and has seven children in total: four biological children and three stepchildren.

From his first marriage to Marcia Harvey (1980-1994) he has twin daughters Brandi and Karli, and a son, Broderick. From his second marriage to Mary Vaughn, Harvey has a son, Wynton.

Harvey and Vaughn went through a bitter divorce in 2005. In May of this year, TMZ reported she was suing Steve for $60 million. In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Vaughn says she has been suicidal and “self-medicates to cope with their nasty breakup.” Child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, kidnapping, murder, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress are all cited in the suit. TMZ notes that it was filed not by a lawyer, but a woman claiming to be Mary’s “civil rights activist”.

In 2007, Harvey married Marjorie Bridges, his current wife. Marjorie has three children from previous marriages that Steve raises as his own.

5. He Was Sued by a Former Employee in December

Steve Harvey is facing fraud allegations by former employee Vincent Dimmock who claims that he helped raise $20-million for the Steve & Marjorie Foundation in April and has not seen the 12.5% commission of the $1-million he brought in. pic.twitter.com/ineBDuiPL1 — Suburban Culture™ (@SuburbanCultvre) December 11, 2017

In December, TMZ and Fox reported that Steve Harvey was being sued by a former Family Feud employee who claimed he wasn’t paid the thousands of dollars he said he was asked to raise for Harvey’s charity.

According to TMZ, the man, Vincent Dimmock, said he “struck a deal” with Harvey to raise $20 million, and was promised he would make 12.5% of what he was able to bring in. In the lawsuit, Dimmock reportedly says he was able to get pledges for $20 million, but Harvey refused to pay him commission.

In response to the allegations, Harvey’s agent, Todd Frank, told TMZ, “It sounds fake. Steve is the most loyal guy in the world. I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”