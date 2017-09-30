Top 10 Best Emoji Halloween Costumes for Kids & Adults

Getty, Amazon

Emojis are an integral part of modern communication. They have always had a significant presence in pop culture, and this has culminated in this year’s The Emoji Movie.

The film brought some dynamic new characters into the fictional realm of iconography, and some of us are reflecting on the semiotic value of these glorified emoticons.

The rest of us are flooding our group chats with ’em. However you celebrate the emoji, you can take that a step further by going as your favorite for Halloween.

Their simple design makes them pretty easy to D.I.Y. if you so desired, but there are also a number of high quality costume kits already for sale online.

Read on below to check out some of our favorites, and put a smile on. Or a kissy face. Or a turd.

1. Disguise Sunglasses Sandwich Board Adult Costume

This simple sandwich board costume from Disguise is an easy way to transform yourself into any keyboard pictograph.

You will need your own black shirt and pants to complete the illusion, or maybe an extra pair of cool guy sunglasses.

Price: $28.74

2. Devil Emoji Kids Costume

You typically have to put a little personality into these costumes to make them work.

But this costume seems to automatically bring out the devil in you. Or in this case, your child, as this costume is meant to fit someone under the age of 12.

Price: $17.90

3. Disguise Wink Emoji Adult Costume

The wink emoji is a much flirtier option for an easy sandwich board costume. Simply throw this foam polyester costume piece on and suddenly everything you do carries an element of mischief.

Price: $26.22

4. Costume Source Poo Emoji Kids Costume

I think that the poop emoji is a very humanizing part of the emoji anthology. It’s magical how it tickles everyone’s scatological funny bone just right.

No doubt, that’s why this icon is so popular with the kids.

This poop emoji tunic comes in a child and adult size. But we’re kind of relying on you to raise the bar here, adults.

Price: $42.97

5. UHC Eggplant Emoji Tunic Costume

My personal all-time favorite emoji is sometimes so profound that it transcends meaning.

The eggplant emoji transports you to a world where vegetables and phallic symbols alike are utterly obsolete. Instead, there is only purple.

This garb will fit adults of most size, and older kids as well.

Price: $34.95

6. Emoji Vacuform Party Masks 6-Pack

These plastic half-face emoji masks are a simple and entertaining alternative to wearing a full-body costume.

These masks come in a six pack, which includes the Tears of Joy, See No Evil Monkey, Heart Eyes, Kiss Face, Winking Tongue, and the Concierge.

Price: $14.95

7. Disguise I’m Dead Emoji Adult Costume

Every friend group has that one person who parties a little too hard. If nobody (or everybody) in friend group fits that bill, it might be you.

If so, this X’d out emoji face is perfect for all those non-functioning alcoholics out there. Just be sure to bring your own shirt and pants.

No really, please don’t forget to clothe yourself this time.

Price: $21.83

8. Fun World Emoji Movie Jailbreak Child Costume

Jailbreak is a fearless codebreaker Emoji in The Emoji Movie who represents a whole range of emojis.

I would tell you more, but some of us are trying to pretend The Emoji Movie doesn’t exist.

Price: $22.06 and up

9. Fun World Emoji Movie Gene Adult Costume

Gene is the male counterpart to Jailbreak. This overly expressive emoticon is considered the protagonist of The Emoji Movie. It’s a simple and inexpensive costume, as long as you’re into this sort of thing.

Price: $27.94

10. LarpGears Cry Emoji Adult Party Mask

The tears of joy emoji has always been a popular one, but this latex mask rendition is downright terrifying. Or hilarious. It depends on how you see it.

Either way, this adult sized mask is here for you to make for a simple and easy Halloween costume.

Price: $15.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.