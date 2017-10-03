Top 10 Best New Halloween Costumes for Boys 2017

October is here, and it is time to buy costumes! Narrowing down your selection can be a tough task, especially for kids. Your boy may want to be Superman one day, a Vampire the next, and a Penguin the day after that! New costumes come out every year based on the movies, TV shows, and hottest trends of the time. If you want to help your boy narrow his selection, new costumes are a great place to start and are guaranteed to be a hit. Keep an eye out for costumes of high quality – The difference of a few dollars could mean you get a costume that can stand the wear and tear of excited, candy-driven boys who love to run around and play rough on Halloween. The costumes in the list below are great for all weather, as they can be worn over a T-shirt for warmer climates or over additional layers if you expect a chilly Halloween night. You may want to size up if you live in an especially cold area, to make room for more layers underneath.

1. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Here is the ultimate Spider Man: Homecoming costume for boys. This is the official, authentic Marvel/Disney Store costume and it is made of the highest quality materials. The costume includes a full body suit equipped with web wings, two gloves and a mask. You can also purchase separately a set of gloves with web-slinging sound effects, or even gloves that squirt “webs” of silly string. Any spider man fan will love this costume on Halloween. If the price tag is too steep, you can also click here to purchase a similar costume from Rubies for half the cost.

Price: $44.95

2. How To Train Your Dragon Hiccup Costume

This costume is a perfect choice for any little boy who loves the How to Train Your Dragon series. The third movie came out this year, so you can expect to find a lot of dragon and dragon trainer costumes on the trick or treat route. This Hiccup costume will allow your child to play the role of the main character in the series. This costume is officially licensed by DreamWorks Animation and includes a mask, full body suit with wings, and shoe covers for a realistic effect.

Price: $16.69

3. Power Rangers Blue Ranger 2017 Costume

Here is a blast from the past for you! In case you thought Power Rangers were never coming back in style, the 2017 movie remake came along to make sure that boys and girls of today will be running around doing ninja moves on each other this Halloween just like when we were kids. The costumes are definitely more modern and stylish for today’s kids. This Blue Ranger costume would look great as a single costume or part of a group. It comes with a full body suit and mask, making it easy to wear and easy to keep warm over layers.

Price: $20.56

4. Justice League Batman 2017

Justice League costumes are guaranteed to be popular this year for both boys and girls. Who doesn’t love Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash? This Batman costume is realistic and fun, with accents like a mask, cape, arm gauntlets and boot covers. It has a padded muscle chest and removable belt as well. This is an officially licensed Justice League costume, so the details are guaranteed to be accurate to the movie.

Price: $31.27

5. LEGO Batman Costume

Some boys are more enthusiastic about the Batman LEGO movie than the Justice League movie. This is especially true for younger boys who may not be old enough for Justice League. This cute and funny costume will turn him into a jumbo LEGO man, complete with batman mask, grasping hands, and square legs. This is a nice, warm costume that would be perfect for colder climates. The costume also has a detachable cape, and although it looks bulky it is easy to walk and maneuver in. This costume is officially licensed by LEGO Batman.

Price: $40

6. Kai Deluxe Ninjago LEGO Costume

Here is another fun and fresh LEGO movie costume for boys. Ninjago is incredibly popular and one of the top movies of 2017 for boys. This realistic costume features a LEGO man mask, square body, and LEGO man hands. It is an officially licensed product so the details are going to math the movies precisely. This is another perfect cold weather costume that can easily be worn over a sweater or coat.

Price: $36.26

7. Despicable Me Minion Stuart Inflatable Child Costume

Minions from Despicable Me have been a popular costume for girls, boys and even adults since the first movie came out. With a Despicable Me 3 in theaters this year, the costume is sure to be in style this Halloween. Minions make a great costume because they are fun and recognizable, and they are one of the easiest group costumes as well because there will be no fighting over who gets to play who. This inflatable costume is unique and super fun for kids. It is designed to make an airtight seal around the person wearing it, and has a mini fan that blows air inside to keep it puffed up. The fan and gloves are built on to the costume. This costume is officially licensed and guaranteed to be a hit!

Price: $41.48

8. Spooktacular Creations Zombie Deluxe Costume for Child with Bloody Axe

If your child is not a huge movie fanatic, they might want a more traditional spooky Halloween costume. This new costume from Spooktacular Creations definitely fits the bill! This is a combination zombie/skeleton costume with a shredded suit, bloody accents and even a toy axe included. The costume consists of a body suit, mask, and gloves, and it is sure to creep out all the neighbors during trick or treating!

Price: $24.95

9. Killer Clown Kids Costume

Even though kids are too young to watch the new IT movie, they can still get in on the scary clown trend this Halloween. Scary clowns are a classic costume, and this new costume from Fun World takes it to a new level. This black and white costume is super scary, with a mask, jumpsuit and shoes included. You may also want to purchase white gloves to match. Other accessories such as a cleaver or chainsaw would also fit in great with this costume.

Price: $33.99

10. Spooktacular Creations Boys Pirate Costume for Kids

Last but not least, here is a brand new take on a classic costume. This pirate costume from Spookctacular Creations is new for 2017 and it includes all of the basics needed for a swashbuckling pirate. The costume includes pants, belt, shirt, vest, pirate hat, bandanna, pirate sword and even an eye patch and booties! All of the bases so you do not have to do any extra shopping or piece together a costume. This is a high quality costume with realistic detailing. The only thing missing is a parrot for his shoulder!

Price: $20.95

