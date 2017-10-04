World Animal Day 2017: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Today is World Animal Day, an international celebration for animal rights and welfare.

Here’s what you need to know about the holiday:

1. The First World Animal Day Was in 1925

World Animal Day was founded by writer and animal activist GermHeinrich Zimmermann (author of Mensch und Hund/Man and Dog), and was first celebrated in 1925 in Berlin, Germany.

The first World Animal Day took place on March 24, 1925, at the Sport Palace in Berlin and over 5,000 people attended the event. The organizers reportedly planned the celebration for October 4, but the venue was not available for that day.

Zimmermann worked tirelessly to build momentum for the holiday. Initially, he found support in just a handful of countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Czechoslovakia. In May 1931, his proposal to make October 4 World Animal Day was unanimously accepted, according to PETA’s research.

2. The Holiday Is Celebrated on the Feast Day of Francis of Assisi

Celebrate animals today & everyday, love them, don"t harm them, show kindness, gentleness, love, #WorldAnimalDay pic.twitter.com/4UtTzRNymR — marilyn best (@marilynbest69) October 4, 2017

World Animal Day is celebrated on October 4, otherwise known as the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology and animals.

PETA’s website reads, “It’s customary that in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi’s love for all creatures, animals are led to churches for a special ceremony called the Blessing of the Animals. Every year, millions of animals are blessed by priests in a ceremony that touches the hearts of most of those in attendance.”

3. The Day’s Mission Is to Raise the Status of Animals to Improve Welfare Standards Across the Globe

According to WorldAnimalDay.org, the goal of World Animal Day is to, “Raise the status of animals in order to improve welfare standards around the globe.”

The site that says in order to achieve this, they recommend animal welfare groups and those who simply love animals organize local events that others can be participate in. “Involvement is growing at an astonishing rate and it’s now widely accepted and celebrated in a variety of different ways in many countries, with no regard to nationality, religion, faith or political ideology. ”

4. A Number of Events Will Be Held in to Honor the Day, Like Shelter and Pet Adoption Events

A number of events have been arranged to honor World Animal Day, including awareness and education events, shelter open days and pet adoption events, and even animal blessing services.

5. PETA’s Website Instructs Users How to Organize an Event for World Animal Day

PETA’s website offers users a simple step-by-step instruction to organize an event. Step 1 involves brainstorming ideas for World Animal Day event, and step 2 gives users guidelines to help them plan the event. Step 3 advises users how they can gain momentum but reaching out to the media and public.