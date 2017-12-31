When Is Walgreen’s Open New Year’s Eve 2017 & Day 2018? [Store Hours]

Getty

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are a fun time to celebrate the end of crazy 2017 and hope for the best for 2018. But these days can also be big days for some last-minute shopping. Of course you want to spend as much time with your family and friends as possible. But sometimes you may need to buy something at the last minute for that special New Year’s Eve party or that New Year’s Day family gathering. Can Walgreens help? Will Walgreens be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day near you? For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute, there’s good news. Yes, most Walgreens locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and many will even be open for 24 hours.

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, most Walgreens locations will be open. Most of the 24-hour stores will be open all day on both holidays. As for the non-24 hours stores, their hours will vary, with some closing early and some keeping their regular hours. Since hours can vary depending on the location, you’ll need to call your local Walgreens to find out exactly when it’s open. In addition, the store’s pharmacy may have its own hours, separate from the store. Some Walgreens pharmacies will be closed on New Year’s, even though the store itself is open. Pharmacy hours vary by location too, so you’ll need to call ahead if you need some last-minute medicines over the holiday.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. If you’re interested in Walgreens holiday specials, you can check them out here. All Walgreens will be back to their regular hours the day after New Year’s. Remember, if you visit a Walgreens on the holidays, be extra nice to whoever is working. They could use your support and good cheer as they work over the holidays.

