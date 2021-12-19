‘1883’ Premiere: What Time & Channel Does the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Air?

The hit series “Yellowstone” is finally airing its spinoff prequel, “1883.” Here’s a look at what time “1883” episode 1 airs and what TV channels you can watch it on.

‘1883’ Premieres Sunday Night, December 19

“1883” episode 1 premieres on Sunday night, December 19, at 9:04 p.m. Eastern/8:04 p.m. Central. Just one episode will premiere to kick off the season. It is airing immediately after the newest episode of “Yellowstone” ends, which is why it’s airing at 9:04 p.m. Eastern rather than right at 9:00 p.m.

The episode is extra-long and ends at 10:28 p.m. Eastern/9:28 p.m. Central, according to TV Guide’s listing. Immediately after, “Yellowstone” will re-air. Then an encore of “1883” will air on December 20 at 11:32 p.m. Eastern.

“1883” episodes 1 will air on several TV channels simultaneously to celebrate the launch of the new prequel. This is in addition to the episode airing on Paramount Plus, which will ultimately become the show’s exclusive home.

The episodes will air on the flagship channel, The Paramount Network (formerly known as Spike TV.) Paramount Network has a channel finder on its webpage here that you can use to find the exact channel number near where you live. For example, DirecTV noted that Paramount Network is on Channel 241 HD. HD Report also listed a number of channel numbers where Paramount Network may be available, such as 1146 for AT&T U-verse HD, 53 for Charter Spectrum HD, 1025 for Cox Communication HD, 65/116 for Time Warner, and 554 for Verizon FIOS. However, local regions may change channel numbers, so check with your provider for the exact channel number near you.

In addition, the episodes will also air on CMT at the same time. The episode is not listed at airing on POP TV or TVLand, unlike the first episode of “Yellowstone” season 4. So if you’re watching on TV, you can only watch on either the Paramount Network or on CMT.

Episode 2 of “1883” will air again on TV next week on December 27. That episode will be called “Behind Us, a Cliff.” After that, the rest of the episodes will be available to watch exclusively on Paramount Plus’s streaming network. This is a shift from “Yellowstone,” which is available to watch on Paramount Network’s streaming platform but not on Paramount Plus.

According to IMDb, the new series has an extensive cast, including:

Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan

Tim McGraw as James Dutton

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton

Isabel May as Elsa

LaMonica Garrett as Thomas

Marc Rissman as Josef

Eric Nelsen as Ennis

James Landry Hebert as Wade

Billy Bob Thornton as Marshal Jim Courtwright

Gratiela Brancusi as Noemi

Audie Rick as young John Dutton Sr.

Anna Fiamora as Risa

Jayden Hamilton as a German emigrant

Amanda Jaros as Alina

Jordan Walker Ross as Mikel

Jessica Swinney as a German emigrant

Andrew Heideman as a Russian emigrant

Konstantin Melikhov as Klaus

The creator is Taylor Sheridan, who also created “Yellowstone.”

According to a press statement, “1883” “follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”

