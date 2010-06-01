Full Release: Games

It’s a light week for games this time around, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have anything to talk about. Sega tests the waters with an unusual espionage RPG, some Wii oddities perplex us, and more. Here’s this week’s new video game releases.

Alpha Protocol – The highest-profile release of the week, this has been in development for quite some time and despite Sega’s recent track record (not so stellar) it looks like it might be pretty cool. A role-playing game set in an unconventional espionage environment, Alpha Protocol gives you a huge amount of customization over your character, letting you build a gun-toting badass, a back-stabbing rogue or even a snarky computer hacker. Tons of paths through missions and a conversation system that’s promised to really effect the plot from beginning to end put this one on our radar. Expect a review soon. Watch the trailer.

Let’s Paint Wii – Oh, the Wii. Sadly this isn’t Let’s Paint, Exercise And Make Blended Drinks Wii, but I can only hope that’s coming next year. If you want to explore the joy and wonder of creating art but don’t want to, you know, actually do it, then this is for you. Are we moving towards an era where every activity our children do will be simulated on the Wii? If so, I got dibs on tapping their brains for electricity.

Backbreaker – A football game needs something to stand out from Madden – let’s be frank, when the market is dominated so solidly, you’d have to be a fool to step up without something special on the plate. With Backbreaker, a new PS3 and Xbox 360 gridiron game, it’s the Euphoria physics engine. No more canned tackles – every player reacts with realistic physics. Unfortunately, since Madden has the NFL license tied up, this real physics is attached to phony players, but that might not matter. Watch the trailer.

Diamond Trust Of London – Indie game designer Jason Rohrer has got a lot of buzz surrounding his experimental games that fuse deep messages onto simple gameplay. For his first commercial console project, he has created a two-player Nintendo DS strategy title that examines the African diamond trade. It’s awesome that projects like this can see release in today’s games market, so if you want to see more experimental, intelligent games, give this one a shot.