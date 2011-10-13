The 20 Awesomest Pieces of Street Fighter Art

Do I really need to go on about how awesome the Street Fighter franchise was and still is? If you stepped foot in an arcade in the '90s or owned a Super Nintendo, you already know about the fiery power of Ryu, the electric charge of Blanka and the lightening speed of Chun-Li. But what you may not know is that these characters have spawned some artwork that's just as epic as any hadouken fireball. And this, my friends, is just the tip of the iceberg of what's out there...