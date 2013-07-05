Alexi Ashe, Engaged to Seth Meyers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know [Video]

Seth Meyers has popped the question to girlfriend Alexi Ashe and she has said yes to the former ‘SNL‘ star. Congratulations to the newly engaged couple! Check out our 5 Fast Facts on things you may not know about Alexi Ashe and why Seth Meyers has fallen for her!

1. Alexi Ashe Knows How to Handle a Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Taking part in a grilled cheese cooking challenge, Ashe went up against her man in an episode of Vogue’s web series Elettra’s Goodness. It was the boys against the girls and the girls were not going down without a fight, throwing garlic at the men. So, the guys won the challenge, but they had an advantage with personal chef Tolya Ashe on their team. He also happens to be Alexi’s brother.

At the end of it all, the challengers sat down and shared pet photos. Alexi noted that she and Seth share a dog named Frisbee, who they let take food from the table. Alexi states:

We’re really impressed at how high she can jump for food!

2. Alexi is a Human Rights Advocate

@NYSA_Majority Sheldon Silver: sex trafficking is always violent for the victims. Sex trafficking = violent felony. Pass #TVPJA & #WEA now. — Alexi Ashe (@AlexiAshe) June 13, 2013

Graduating from Southwestern University, Alexi Ashe attained a degree in law. In fact, she’s worked for King’s County District Attorney’s office, Somaly Mam Foundation, and now AC Investment Management.

On the other hand, her new fiance Seth Meyers graduated from Northwestern … but they say opposites attract, don’t they?

In Brooklyn, Ashe is a district attorney who fights against sex trafficking. Damn, girl.

Bringing awareness to human trafficking for @SomalyMam show your support, buy your ticket NOW http://t.co/61UulCXi — Alexi Ashe (@AlexiAshe) January 11, 2013

She’s definitely a passionate, hard-worker. She has even worked for the organization Human Rights First. Way to go!

3. Alexi and Seth Think ‘The Bachelorette’ is Intense

In an interview with Elle, Meyers confessed to watching the show with Alexi.

I watch it with my hands over my face, just peeking through my fingers. I can’t believe how emotionally raw it is! Seriously, on Sunday nights we’d watch that and ‘Breaking Bad’. I’m like, Those are the two most intense shows on television.

Meyers has also made a sincere promise to Alexi about their relationship that pertains to ‘The Bachelorette’.

I promised my girlfriend that at no point would I ever look her in the eyes and say, “You get me.” I feel like “You get me” is that show’s catchphrase.

4. She is a Serious Fashion Fan

Check out Alexi Ashe pictured with fashion legend Diane von Furstenburg here. She’s also a Rag & Bone fan and believes in a rewarding oneself with a good shopping trip … or two.

Below check out Alexi and Seth at the 2012 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Or, how about here at Michael Kors’ Golden Heart Gala?

5. Alexi Ashe Makes Seth Meyers Cry a Lot

So now Seth Meyers is engaged? Excuse me while I cry my eyes out. — Haily Gordon (@HailyGordon) July 5, 2013

Fans may be crying for their beloved Seth Meyers as he’s officially off the market, but apparently Meyers has something to cry about as well.

Seth Meyers makes another confession to Elle … that he’s a big crier.

Well, I’m just going to get this out of the way: I’m a crier. When my girlfriend and I talk about being happy, I’ll get choked up, which I think is the greatest gift you can give a girlfriend.

Apparently Alexi is quite the tough cookie. Aw, it’s okay Seth. I’m sure she’ll let you cry on her shoulder.