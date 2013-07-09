Amy Schumer Wants Method Man To ‘Murder Her Vagina’

Amy Schumer — I Want Method Man to Murder My Vagina [VIDEO] http://t.co/sfm9ltQnRS — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If stand-up comedian Amy Schumer were to pull an Amanda Bynes and pick one celebrity to “murder her vagina”… it would be Method Man! How do we know..? Because, TMZ asked her!

The two would make a cute couple, don’t you think?

Share this with your buddies! Share Tweet Share Email

Watch this video clip of the comedian’s confession below from TMZ!