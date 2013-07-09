Amy Schumer Wants Method Man To ‘Murder Her Vagina’

Amy Schumer — I Want Method Man to Murder My Vagina [VIDEO] http://t.co/sfm9ltQnRS
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2013
If stand-up comedian Amy Schumer were to pull an Amanda Bynes and pick one celebrity to “murder her vagina”… it would be Method Man! How do we know..? Because, TMZ asked her!
The two would make a cute couple, don’t you think?
Watch this video clip of the comedian’s confession below from TMZ!
Click here for the full story!
The funny-girl just doesn’t quit… And, there will be more of where that came from tonight when Amy returns on Comedy Central at 10:30! Check out this tweet by Comedy Central just an hour ago posing with Jim Norton and prepping her fans!
#Jeselnik returns tonight at 10:30/9:30c with guests @AmySchumer and @JimNorton! pic.twitter.com/b1kdUTQsNQ
— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) July 9, 2013
We can’t wait!
