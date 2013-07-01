Backdoor Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Fights for Sobriety in Michael Lohan’s Rehab Center

Farrah Abraham checked into The Lukens Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida late last night. The facility is a luxurious rehabilitation center with incredible accommodations. According to Radaronline, Abraham has entered an outpatient program and will be monitored by a “sober companion”. She will be in intensive counseling for the next 10 days for the price of $12,000. But, hey, you can’t put a price on sobriety … especially when it comes with amenities like the ones at the Lukens Institute.

Just a few minutes ago, Abraham tweeted that she’s happy to be getting help at such an amazing facility.

Missing my Boo Boo, but happy to get treatment in a great place :) #GoodTimesAhead — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) July 1, 2013

Abraham told Radaronline that:

At this time in my life, I need to stay focused on the positive to get through all of the negative that a DUI has caused in my life.

Good for her! She also added:

I’m 22 and I want to make better choices and ensure I can recognize when I am putting myself in a bad situation next time

So, what kind of schedule is Abraham looking at while in Rehab? Below is a look at the typical schedule for Lukens Institute residents. You can find further information on their website.

While Abraham is away in treatment, her daughter Sophia will be taken care of at home by Farrah’s father Michael. Here is her video with daughter Sophia on her way to the airport yesterday.

Jun 30, 2013 | Leaving to airport SAD:( @Keek #RealTime by f1abraham on Keek.com

Michael Lohan, father to Lindsay Lohan, happens to be involved in the Lukens Institute and has been promoting the facility as well. He definitely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to Rehab centers, so it only makes sense that he be endorsing the institute. In fact, he has been very hands on recently and is really working hard to develop fantastic rehabilitation centers in Florida as he flies back and forth to California in order to visit his daughter Lindsay.

Almost full at The Lukens Institute and Treasure Coast Revovery! Now opening a Faith Based/ program Right Path Recover call AIR 855 94 REHAB — Michael Lohan (@MichaelJLohan) June 15, 2013

Mr. Lohan actually recommended the center to Amanda Bynes just last month. The place is gorgeous and I don’t know who wouldn’t want to stay there, no matter what the reason.

@AmandaBynes I hope things work out for you. If you come to believe you need help go to The Lukens Institute. It IS the best 855 94 Rehab — Michael Lohan (@MichaelJLohan) June 2, 2013

One of Abraham’s first group-mates at the center will be Patricia Krentcil aka Tan Mom.

Best of luck, Farrah!