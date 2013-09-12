Andy Cohen Engaged to Hockey Player Sean Avery? Dad Tells All

When rumors started to circulate about Andy Cohen being engaged to hockey player Sean Avery, the word spread like crazy. While Andy’s team has stayed quiet, Andy’s dad Louis has come to the rescue with the truth, telling Radar Online:

Andy told me all these rumors are floating around, but he said it’s not true … Unless he’s keeping something from me … But there really is no validity to [engagement] rumors.

Plus, not only is Andy Cohen not engaged, he’s actually single. Daddy Cohen states:

That’s not necessarily true either. I’ve never even met Sean. Andy’s not dating anyone, to my knowledge. He’s just so busy … For his own benefit, I’d really like to see him end up with somebody, but that’s not really my call!

Aw, what a nice supportive dad!