Sons of Serendip, ‘America’s Got Talent’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Are the Sons of Serendip the next to win America’s Got Talent? Check out all the facts on the group and judge for yourself …

1. The Group Is Made Up of Four Performers

Sons of Serendip are a quartet made up of lead vocalist Micah Christian, harpist Mason Morton, cellist and vocalist Kendall Ramseur, and pianist and guitarist Cordaro Rodriguez. BU Today spoke with the group who describes their style as this:

Ramseur describes the quartet’s style as a fusion of R&B, hip-hop, and classical. Their musical influences, equally eclectic, span everyone from Yanni and film composer Hans Zimmer to India Arie and Amos Lee—all making for a distinctive sound that defies genre and, as Morton puts it, “feeds the soul more than entertains.”

Before auditioning for AGT, the quartet was actually pursuing careers in different areas. BU Today writes:

Christian suggested auditioning for America’s Got Talent last spring. Prior to that, he and Rodriguez were pursuing careers outside of music, while Morton was teaching harp at the James P. Timilty Middle School in Roxbury and Ramseur was honing a solo career as a cellist.

Their audition was actually only the second time they were performing in front of an audience.

2. Boston University Is the Reason for Their Group Name

Boston University has inspired the group’s name because of the serendipitous circumstances that brought each band member to BU. BU Today describes their coming together as this:

Ramseur initially had trouble deciding where to pursue his Master of Music in Performance, and says he ended up choosing BU at the last minute … Once on campus, he reunited with his old childhood friend Rodriguez … Rodriguez says he applied to Boston University School of Law accidentally—he thought he was applying to Boston College’s law school. Christian almost decided to forgo his acceptance to the School of Theology in favor of taking a job with Teach for America, but says he changed his mind at the last minute. He met Rodriguez and Ramseur when he hired them to accompany him at a choral concert. “Our story helps us to feel that in some way we belong together,” Christian says.

They believe that twists of fate have brought them all together and that’s what makes them the Sons of Serendip.

3. “Somewhere Only We Know” Is the Band’s Most Revered Performance Online

The band performed “Somewhere Only We Know” on the show and it’s become one of their most searchable performances in addition to “Hallelujah.” Their televised audition has been viewed nearly 400,000 times on YouTube and they are currently gathering more and more followers on Facebook and Twitter.

4. “Hallelujah” Is the Most Searchable Song Performed by the Group

When you look up Sons of Serendip, the song “Hallelujah” is the first performance that comes up. The above clip was shot at BUTV10 studio for high school storytellers from Boston University’s Academy of Media Production. According to BUTV10, this performance was shot, directed, and produced entirely by high school students.

5. Micah and His Wife Jocelyn Vierra Strive to Build a Better World

Band-mate Micah married his college friend Jocelyn Vierra in 2010 and, according to his bio:

Together they have focused their life on helping to build a better world. Micah has volunteered for a year in Honduras, and a month in Calcutta, India with Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. Also, in 2013, after graduating from Boston University with an M.Div., he and his wife volunteered in a rural community in northern Peru for another year.

Micah and his wife hope to better the world if Sons of Serendip win AGT.