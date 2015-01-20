Juelia Kinney – ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant

Next Image: Juelia Kinney Juelia Kinney Juelia Kinney is one of the 2015 contestants on The Bachelor who has a past that is filled with tragedy. She was made a single mother to daughter Ireland when her husband Dustin committed suicide in 2013. Though she is a widow, she is not the only widow on the show. Click here to learn about contestant Kelsey Poe who also suffered the loss of a husband. As far as Kinney goes, she is a romantic and tells ABC that even though she has suffered a tragedy, she still hopes for love, stating: I know there’s an amazing man out there for me, I just have to find him — or hopefully he finds me on The Bachelor! In addition to overcoming her husband's suicide, Kinney is a smart business woman, having co-founded a successful insurance brokerage. Her husband was successful as well. Just before his death, he was named Director of Charitable Giving for The San Diego Foundation. The company wrote about him, saying: Dustin is passionate about philanthropy and making a difference. He co-founded Road of Resistance, a nonprofit that is dedicated to raising awareness about the decades-long civil war in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, and the use of child soldiers in the region. Dustin graduated with honors from Point Loma Nazarene University with a bachelor’s degree in International Development with a focus on economics, marketing and business management. Next

