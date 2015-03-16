WWE WrestleMania 31 Preview: Matchups & Predictions

WrestleMania 30 was pretty damn amazing, wasn’t it? It’s 2015 and now wrestling fans are ready for the next installment, which is taking place at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Fe, California.

The top four matches on this year’s Mania card have us pretty excited. After a surprisingly good bout from Fastlane 2015, John Cena is looking to avenge his loss to Rusev in a rematch for the United States Championship. WCW alum Sting will finally take on WWE COO Triple H in a match we never thought we would see. The returning Undertaker will return to face off with the twisted Bray Wyatt. And finally, Royal Rumble 2015 winner Roman Reigns will take on the Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Here’s our thoughts on who will win for all the planned matchups at WWE WrestleMania 31.

Tyson Kidd & Cesaro vs. The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) vs. Los Matadores vs. The Usos (WWE Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Over the past few weeks, the WWE Tag Team Championship duo of Tyson Kidd and Cesaro have encountered three opposing teams who want their titles – the former champs The Usos, The New Day and Los Matadores. Each of these four teams have done battle with each outer in various matchups, which have resulted in wins for every team. On the WrestleMania 31 Kickoff show, this is the 1st match everyone will be treated to watching for free. We know this match will set the appropriate pace for a great WrestleMania. The two teams that have the best chances of winning are the champs and the former champs. Kidd and Cesaro’s title reign is just getting into its stages of true greatness, which is why we see them pulling off the victory on the biggest stage in pro wrestling.

Bad News Barrett (c) vs. R-Truth vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Stardust vs. Daniel Bryan (Ladder Match at the WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Predictions & Winner: We always missed the Money in the Bank ladder match once it turned into a full PPV and taken off of WrestleMania. WWE has heard our pleas for the return of the ladder match at Mania and now we’re being awarded with this huge bout. Seven awesome Superstars will do battle among a bunch of ladders while they try to capture the much more important (at least these days…) IC Championship. BNB has a great run with the title thus far, but we think he’s going to lose his title here. So we think the final winner who will reign supreme in this match will be between three men – Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler and Dean Ambrose. We’re going to go with Dean here. He’s taken far too many PPV losses since going solo. On such a big night in such an important match, we think he’ll finally get the win everyone’s been waiting for. DEAN AS THE NEW IC CHAMPION AT MANIA 31!

2nd Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Predictions & Winner: We gotta be real with you guys, here – we don’t have any high hopes that the winner of this battle royal gets a much better treatment than last year’s winner, Cesaro. The Swedish strongman was seemingly on the road to greatness, but nothing truly awesome for him came to pass. Anyways, we’re still gonna hold just a sliver of hope that this year’s winner has a career upsurge. So we have our eyes on a few guys who we think are gonna have a good showing in this multi-man match – Curtis Axel, Damien Mizdow, The Miz and Ryback. All four of these Superstars could use the big win from this match to get propelled to a bigger presence during the rest of 2015’s main even scene. But we think a returning Superstar will be the one to win this battle royal – Sheamus. With such a grand return on the horizon, we see him being the one to prevail over his other competitors.

AJ Lee and Paige vs. The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki Bella)

Predictions & Winners: The Bella Twins have been on a tear these past few months. And not an entertaining tear mind you, just a tear that we usually switch channels on. The two WWE Divas we actually love to watch in action are AJ Lee and Paige, who are teaming up to take on the team of Brie and Nikki Bella. The Bella Twins are finally going to get their comeuppance at Mania 31. Miss Lee and her past rival Paige will finally prevail over their much hated rivals.

Rusev (c) vs. John Cena (WWE United States Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Now this is one of the evening’s matches we’re super hyped to see go down. Expect to see the evening’s biggest entrances take place when Rusev and Cena make their way down that gran entrance ramp. Okay so here’s the thing – Cena has been known to vanquish his much more formidable foreign opponents sooner or later. Cases in point – The Great Khali and Umaga, anyone? We love us some Rusev, who’s had a great US Championship run with the lovely Lana in tow. Rusev managed to make Cena pass out at Fastlane 2015, but it came after some nefarious help from his manager. We think Cena will get the all-important Mania win with an inspirational clean comeback against the Russian beast. This will be an awesome match, no doubt. Cena will finally get a win over Rusev and start another reign as the US Champion.

Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins

Predictions & Winner: Here’s a potential Match of the Night candidate. We have good faith that this match will deliver, since Orton put on a slept-on classic with CM Punk at Mania 27. Rollins is capable of presenting the very best of his abilities every time he wrestles. The intense rivalry that backs up this grudge match should make it even better. Now we know Orton’s gonna go all Viper crazy on Rollins and any of The Authority figures that get in his way. And we know Rollins won’t just resort to being a punching bag for Orton, since his quickness and high-flying repertoire will put down Orton on several occasions. In our minds, The Authority’s chosen one will pick up the win via nefarious means here. The current Mr. Money in the Bank will defeat Orton thanks to continued outside distractions and pick up the dirty win. For Rollins’ solo ‘Mania debut, we see him taking the victory over his former stable mate.

Sting vs. Triple H

Predictions & Winner: We’re kinda tripping out over Sting’s 1st match in the WWE. We’re fine with the fact that he’s taking on Triple H. But if The Undertaker is seemingly healthy and ready to go this year, how come Sting wasn’t chosen as the one to face WWE’s resident “Deadman?” Strange…Anyways, we’re just happy to see Sting finally wrestling on a WrestleMania card. Sting’s mind games have done a number of The Authority’s leader, but HHH has thrown several verbal shots at the WCW alum. Sting and HHH are going to get into a drag our brawl that will eventually lead into a emotionally charged wrestling encounter. We see some downed ref shenanigans happening here, which will lead HHH to call out his Authority brethren to aid him. We get the feeling some past WCW legends will show up to even the score (Ric Flair, DDP or Arn Anderson perhaps?). Once the coast is clear, we see Sting laying in a final baseball bat shot into HHH. And in turn, that will lead to the final Scorpion Death Drop that will spell the end for WWE’s COO. Sting WILL take the win here.

The Undertaker vs. Bray Wyatt

Predictions & Winner: So we’re not the only ones still in shock over Taker’s broken Mania streak, right? Man, that one still has grown men everywhere crying themselves to sleep. Now that we know he’s making his grand return at Mania 31, we’re a lot happier to see Taker back in proper fighting form. And he has a great opponent to stand across the ring from – the twisted, demented Bray Wyatt. Bray has had a string of important wins these past couple of months, which makes him look like a massive threat to Taker. Taker’s WM30 loss makes him appear much less likely to win against such a scary individual. Bray could use the big win here to go on an even meaner streak. But we think The Undertaker will return to win and win only. We see The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt having a match that will be none too pretty. But we’ll be overjoyed once Taker looks triumphant at WrestleMania once again.

Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Roman Reigns (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Now this is an intriguing main event. Roman Reigns push to the top of the WWE has been pretty quick, but not painless. Some of the WWE Universe’s members have been vocal against him getting such an important role so quickly, but Reigns is still getting it nonetheless. He has a huge challenge in front of him, though – Paul Heyman’s dominating behemoth, Brock Lesnar. And this championship bout will be contested over the WWE World Heavyweight title. Now this is a fresh match up that we’re glad is taking place on such a big stage. Brock will manhandle Reigns for a good while and Reigns will get in some solid shots to the big man to get him of his feet. We see this match going long and we know this will be hard-fought contest. Once the dust clears, we see Reigns knocking Lesnar out with his powerful Superman Punch/Spear combo finisher. Reigns will leave Mania 31 as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Believe it.