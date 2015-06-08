Meghan King Edmonds – ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ 2015

Meghan King Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds is a new cast member on the Real Housewives of Orange County season 10 and she's also the young wife of 44-year-old former baseball pro and FOX Sports announcer hubby Jim Edmonds. Coming on board the show, Meghan butts heads with veteran housewife Vicki Gunvalson, but gets along the best with Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow. Tamra even calls her her "mini-me." Meghan also has a less than amazing friendship with cast-mate Shannon Beador. Meghan considers herself to be an opinionated girl and she broke all her own rules when she married husband Jim. Meghan says she vowed to never marry a much older man and to never marry an athlete, but when Jim asked her out, she couldn't resist. Meghan's husband Jim splits his time between the OC and St. Louis, where he works, so when he's out of town, Meghan is home with her 17-year-old step-daughter Hailey. Meghan's Bravo TV bio reads: Wife of baseball superstar Jim Edmonds, Meghan hails from St. Louis and is new to the OC. Her towering height and model good looks might intimidate, but she won’t let anyone take her up to bat. As Jim’s third wife, she is closer in age to her 17-year old step-daughter Hailey, than to her husband. With Jim often away for work, Meghan has been thrown into the role of instant stepmom and is not only struggling to find her place in her newly formed family, but also within the OC social scene. At the end of the day, Meghan says she's not afraid to speak her mind and says you'll see a lot of that in season 10. Now that you're up to date on Meghan, click through our gallery of her best Instagram photos.