'The Wiz Live!' Cast

At 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC, The Wiz Live! premieres for one night only with newcomer Shanice Williams as the character of Dorothy (pictured above). It's a re-imagination of L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, after the original Broadway hit-turned movie success. This show is a follow-up to NBC's live musical events, The Sound of Music Live! and Peter Pan Live!. And, ABC is taking a cue from the network, set to air Grease Live! in January 2016. To watch the show live online tonight, click here. The cast of The Wiz Live! is filled with big stars and we've got the rundown on each one of them, along with their characters. So, click through our gallery to check them out. (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/NBC)