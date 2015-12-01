Yolanda Foster’s Lyme Disease 2015 Journey

Yolanda Foster

Yolanda Foster has been dealing with Lyme Disease for the past couple years and she has been fighting it every day. Two of her children (daughter Bella and her son Anwar) have the disease as well as Foster told People: When my two youngest children, Bella and Anwar, were diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease in early 2012, watching my babies struggle in silence in order to support me in my journey, struck the deepest core of hopelessness inside of me. It's affected her speech, thoughts and health a great deal and she says some family and friends have not been supportive. Though, it's clear her children and husband have been behind her 100 percent until recently. While battling the disease, Yolanda and her husband David Foster have decided to divorce. Click here for the sad details. Last season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Foster was so ill that she could only be present for part of the taping of the season 5 reunion. This season, she continues to struggle with the disease and now faces issues with some cast members questioning her illness. Kyle Richards and Eileen Davidson have spoken out, defending Foster in the media, saying that she absolutely suffers from the debilitating disease. Richards told Us Weekly: She 100 percent has Lyme disease and is really suffering. There’s no question about that at all, so I really want to be clear about that, because there have been people thinking I doubted or questioned it because of a comment made in which I was discussing the trailer for the upcoming season. Richards is addressing a moment on the show when Lisa Vanderpump says to her: I don’t quite understand what’s wrong with her. I don’t know if it is Lyme disease, but I’m not criticizing her. I’m just questioning it. In addition, it looks like Lisa Rinna may get stuck in the middle of this controversy this season. As for what Foster has to say about her disease, she told Bravo: It’s been a long journey. I look quite normal, but yet I’m so sick. I have weakness in my legs, no brain function. I mean, I haven’t driven a car in three years. Throughout her journey in fighting the disease, Foster has been documenting her treatments online. Click through our gallery of her Instagram pics showing her difficult battle with more information on her struggle.