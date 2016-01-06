Ben Hanisch, Amy Schumer’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Schumer is dating Chicago furniture designer Ben Hanisch, the actress and comedian revealed on social media Tuesday.

Hanisch, 29, who is also an aspiring actor on top of being an entrepreneur, also recently posted about his relationship with the Trainwreck star, posting a photo of them together and writing on Instagram, “Sometimes in life you get extremely lucky, and the smartest, funniest, most beautiful woman comes along when you least expect it. Here’s to what adventures 2016 brings!”

Here’s what you need to know about Schumer’s new man:

1. Hanisch Joined Schumer at the White House, Where She Was Supporting Obama’s Gun Control Plans

Hanisch accompanied Schumer and her siblings Tuesday at the White House, where the comedian was invited for President Barack Obama’s speech about gun control.

She posted a photo with Hanisch and her siblings, Kim and Jason, in D.C., with the caption, “Fam and man at the whitehizzy.”

Schumer, 34, has made stopping gun violence a personal issue after a gunman opened fire during a showing of Trainwreck in Louisiana last July. Two women were killed and several others were wounded before the gunmen killed himself.

“I’ve thought about these victims each day since the tragedy”” she said at an August press conference, alongside her cousin, New York Senator Chuck Schumer. “People say, ‘Well, you’re never going to be able to stop crazy people from doing crazy things,’ but they’re wrong. There is a way to stop them.”

2. She Made a Pregnancy Joke After He Posted a Photo of Them on Instagram

Schumer replied with a joke to Hanisch’s Instagram post about their relationship.

After Hanisch wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes in life you get extremely lucky, and the smartest, funniest, most beautiful woman comes along when you least expect it. Here’s to what adventures 2016 brings!,” the comedian replied, “I’m pregnant. I didn’t know how else to tell you.”

She made a similar joke on a photo of her sister’s dog, Abbott, on a plane, saying simply, “I’m pregnant.”

A source close to Schumer told People, “Amy is so, so happy. She calls him her boyfriend and says he constantly tells her how pretty, sexy and perfect she is. She feels like she hit the jackpot.”

The source told the magazine Hanisch has already won the approval of Schumer’s sister.

3. He Graduated From the University of Utah in 2007 & Once Tried to Become a Pro Snowboarder

Hanisch graduated from the University of Utah in 2007 with a degree in business, management and marketing, according to his LinkedIn profile.

After graduating from Utah, he worked for Vita Brevis Films for two years in Salt Lake City. He worked as a production assistant, an entry level video editor and as a camera operator.

Hanisch began working as a furniture designer in 2010, for Patrick Davis Designs. In 2011, he co-founded a company called Project Sunday, a custom furniture brand.

He worked briefly as a design consultant for the TV channel HGTV< for its Home Pop-up Showroom.

Hanisch said he “met with potential customers for one-on-one consultations, which included design and remodeling advice, space planning, and furnishing advice,” and “introduced and informed customers on the HGTV Home product line.”

4. He Pursued a Pro Snowboarding Career Before Turning to Furniture Design

Hanisch pursued a pro snowboarding career while living in Utah.

Hanisch was profiled in a 2014 article in Five O’ Clock, a magazine for Harry’s shave club. He was called a “furniture fixer, aspiring actor, hockey player.”

“In reality, Hanisch is many things besides an entrepreneur: a hockey player at Johnny’s Ice House, a photographer who does all of his own product visuals, and an actor (he spent all his money on acting classes upon moving back to Chicago),” the magazine wrote.

“My whole life story is doing something for three years and getting bored,” Hanisch said.

5. He Founded His Own Furniture Company in 2013

In December 2013, Hanisch founded a second furniture company, this time on his own, called The Last Workshop, “a furniture and product company focused on making simple, functional, well-made products at honest prices.”

The company’s website says, “The Last Workshop was founded by Ben Hanisch, who has previously worked in various wood and fabrication shops, photography studios, design studios, and also as a design consultant. His dedication to design has cultivated a thorough understanding and appreciation of the work, and has refined his eye for brand and product development.”

The company is based in Chicago and focuses on being 100 percent sourced and made in the U.S. for residential and commercial buyers.

“Our projects are made in-house and with a select network of trusted craftsmen, fabricators, suppliers, and friends in the Chicago area,” the website says. “This network has been carefully selected from of our shared vision of quality work, and the fair prices it takes to get there.”