The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Will Zende Date Sasha?

The Bold and the Beautiful returns on Friday with an all-new episode as Nicole’s (Reign Edwards) jealousy over Sasha (Felisha Cooper) threatens to drive Zende (Rome Flynn) away.

Read on for B&B’s Friday, January, 15, 2016 recap.

Nicole Makes Rick Let Go of Sasha

Nicole isn’t having the easiest of times lately, having to deal with both her pregnancy and relationship woes. She was forced to cut her modeling stint with Zende short in order to address her morning sickness. This led to Sasha — appearing to want to help — stepping in to pose for Zende. Although Sasha and Zende’s chemistry was initially non-existent, the two ultimately found their groove. This is because Zende artistically bought into Sasha’s free-spirited attitude. Later, Rick (Jacob Young), Maya (Karla Mosley) and Nicole walked in on the shoot. Rick and Maya were instantly impressed, ultimately deciding to offer Sasha a modeling job. Nicole congratulated the two, saying they make a great team. Since then, Nicole’s support has faded.

On Friday, Nicole gives Rick a piece of her mind about his decision to hire Sasha.

Nicole says Sasha’s like a sister, but she’s afraid she’ll take it too far with Zende. Meanwhile, Sasha and Zende exchange compliments with each other. Sasha says she’s owes her dream to Nicole. Nicole feels terrible, but she’d prefer Sasha not being a model. Rick says he didn’t realize that they had “a volatile relationship.” He says not to worry about Sasha; he’ll handle it. Rick says Maya and him owe her everything.

Nicole’s Jealousy Could Push Zende Into Sasha’s Arms

While Nicole’s request initially catches Rick off-guard, he ultimately decides to let Sasha go. Meanwhile, Sasha begins opening up to Zende about being raised by a single mom when Rick walks in to deliver her the bad news.

Sasha is confused as to why she’s being let go. Rick says her look is too youthful and inexperienced. Sasha says she gets it; it was a fun fantasy while it lasted. Zende thinks what happened was weird. She’s upset, but wants to thank Rick for the opportunity anyway. She tells Zende that she’s grateful she shared it with him.

Later on, Zende expresses to Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Veronica how upset he is about witnessing Sasha’s dreams being ripped away from her.

Veronica tells Carter that she doesn’t think Nicole should worry about the pregnancy affecting her relationship with Zende because he’s loyal. Carter initially says it’s awesome that Zende has stuck by her side. However, he later admits that he doesn’t think Zende should be with Nicole, given her situation.

Later, Rick tells Nicole that he handled the situation with Sasha. Nicole says she’s a horrible person. Rick disagrees, since she’s carrying a baby for himself and Maya. Outside the door, Sasha overhears Nicole saying that she doesn’t trust her with Zende. Sasha’s in tears.

Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) — who’s been forcing himself to co-exist with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) — makes himself a drink; he’s still fantasizing and stewing about Brooke. He tells himself the following:

“You are a husband and you are a father and you cannot go there again.”

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Monday thru Friday at 1:30pm ET on CBS. Be sure to check back with Heavy for all its latest news and spoilers.